UK travel restrictions on Covid-19 should be tighter, most voters think a fourth lockdown in the future is 38%

Most Britons want the government to impose stricter restrictions on the UK border to prevent cases of COVID-19 and import new strains from abroad, a new survey finds.

According to a survey of i by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, less than 1 in 10 people traveled abroad for their summer vacation this year.

It also shows that nearly 38% of people are ready to support a fourth nationwide lockdown when pressures from hospitals from coronavirus cases reach levels similar to their previous highs.

Travel restrictions imposed by all parts of the UK impose mandatory quarantines for some people arriving in the UK, requiring people coming from Red List countries to spend 10 days in hotels.

The rules have recently been relaxed so that travelers who have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine through the NHS and all under the age of 18 will not need to self-isolate at all when coming from countries on the Amber List. most of the world.

When asked if the current regulations are correct, 55% of respondents said they should be stricter, 11% said they are already too harsh, and 22% support the status quo.

The survey found that 9% of the population traveled abroad during the summer, 24% limited their vacation travel to the UK and two-thirds said they did not leave home for summer vacation.

The public is almost equally divided over whether it is right to end nearly all Covid-19 restrictions in the UK in mid-July after the feared spike in infection has not materialized. A total of 39% said the timing was right, and 40% thought it was too early to drop the rule. Only 9% said the closing roadmap was too late.

As with previous polls, the survey found widespread support for the idea of ​​imposing vaccine passports as a condition of entry into large, crowded indoor venues such as nightclubs from the end of September. 66% supported the plan and 16% opposed it.

However, there is fierce opposition to the policy among many Conservative lawmakers, leading some ministers to believe the policy will not be implemented.

Some experts are already seeing an unusually high number of hospitalizations and putting additional restrictions on daily life, despite Boris Johnson’s claim that the loadamps are irreversible due to pressure on the NHS’s capacity to get worse in the coming months. I am concerned that I may have to charge.

When asked what action they would prefer if the number of hospital admissions due to COVID-19 has reached the same level as the first and second wave of coronavirus, 38% of voters supported a national lockdown, 35% supported local action, and 16% favored regional action. Instead, it advocates a different approach.

Ministers hope that the vaccine’s effectiveness will prove to be very reliable, so that even as coronavirus infections potentially increase, hospitalizations and deaths will remain significantly lower than previous waves.

