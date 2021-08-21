Baby passed to US troops over Kabul airport fence found father, Pentagon says





Top line

A heartbreaking scene of a baby handed over to US troops over a barbed wire fence at Kabul airport amid the chaos of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was explained by the Defense Ministry on Friday, who says the child needed medical attention but has since been found safe with his father.

This image made available to AFP on August 20 shows a US Navy grabbing an infant over a fence … [+] during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Courtesy of Omar Haidiri / AFP via Getty Images

Video emerged Friday morning showing US Marines pulling a crying baby over the fences at Kabul airport as dozens of Afghans crowded around the perimeter of the airport.

The family asked US troops to provide medical care for their child, and the baby was later reunited with his father after treatment at a Norwegian hospital, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday during a press briefing.

The baby is now safe at the airport behind the U.S. Army perimeter, Marine Corps spokesman Jim Stenger told Forbes.

The Biden administration has come under fire for its chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, including its struggle to evacuate an unknown number of U.S. citizens, Afghans with ties to the U.S. military and others who may face retaliation from the U.S. Taliban.

What we don’t know

Kirby and Stenger have not given any details on whether the baby and father will be leaving Afghanistan or whether other family members have made it to the airport.

Crucial quote

I think it was a very human act of compassion on the part of the Marines, Kirby said.

Tangent

Kirby said he was not aware of any other cases of children being passed through the airport.

Key context

As the Taliban tighten their control over Afghanistan, the United States tries to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who worked for American forces. The US military controls Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport and has airlifted thousands of people in recent days, but the effort has at times turned chaotic. The airfield closed earlier this week after people scrambled onto the tarmac in a desperate attempt to flee the country; flights were suspended for several hours on Friday after a processing facility in Qatar ran out of capacity; and the Taliban set up checkpoints and reportedly harassed some Afghans trying to enter the airport.

Surprising fact

President Joe Biden said on Friday that the Taliban had agreed to let Americans pass through the maze of checkpoints outside the airport, but added that military means had been used to smuggle 169 Americans through- over the wall and into the airport. Kirby later told The Associated Press and Reuters that the Americans were rescued from a hotel near the airport by helicopter.

Further reading

Biden calls Kabul evacuations dangerous, vows to save Americans, Afghans (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/joewalsh/2021/08/20/baby-passed-to-us-troops-over-kabul-airport-fence-reunited-with-father-pentagon-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos