



CO2 monitors will be available in all state supported training settings starting in September, allowing staff to quickly identify areas in need of improved ventilation.

Bringing fresh air into indoor spaces helps to remove air containing virus particles and is important in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The new monitors, backed by a 25 million government investment, can give employees the ability to act quickly in poorly ventilated areas and give them confidence that existing ventilation measures are working.

Most c. 300,000 monitors will be available for the fall semester, and given the higher-than-average number of vulnerable students, special schools and alternative education will receive full quotas starting in September.

The government has also begun trials of air purifiers in 30 schools in Bradford, designed to evaluate the technology in educational settings and whether it can reduce the risk of transmission.

This is just one of the measures schools will be implementing to reduce transmission as students in the UK return to their classrooms next week. Students and staff are also required to continue taking exams twice a week, and two field exams will be provided when secondary and college students return.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

Providing every school with a CO2 monitor balances appropriate measures, minimizes potential disruption to education, and allows you to focus on world-class instruction and keep up with the children in need.

By keeping simple measures like ventilation and inspection, young people can now enjoy more freedom in school and college.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

We all enjoy going back to a more normal lifestyle, and getting our children back to school is a really important part of that process. We want our schools to be safe and comfortable for both students and staff, and we’ve made it clear that it’s important to have good ventilation.

We are continuing to work with the Ministry of Education to manage COVID-19 in schools and colleges, as well as providing vaccines and regular screenings to 16 and 17 year olds. This includes pilots running to test different methods of air purification in a school environment.

Because the CO2 monitor is portable, it can be moved in schools and other environments to test the entire site, starting with areas suspected of being poorly ventilated.

The program provides enough monitors for schools and other environments to evaluate all spaces in a relatively short amount of time to obtain representative readings across the entire indoor space of the site.

More details will be provided after procurement is complete, but all schools and colleges are expected to receive at least partial assignments during the fall semester, allowing all settings to monitor areas where they believe airflow may be the weakest.

When the monitor is released, the department will provide instructions on using the monitor.

Secondary schools and universities will conduct on-site coronavirus testing of students, which can begin before the school year begins. Students may delay their return home during the first week of the semester as needed to support test delivery. Students must then continue testing twice a week at home until the end of September to be reviewed.

