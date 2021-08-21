Amid outbreak, COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States continue to rise





Recalls, groundbreaking cases and the impending school year continue to be a priority as the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States reaches sobering milestones as deaths so far in August exceed numbers last month and that workers scramble to get the vaccine into the guns.

In the week ending Aug. 18, the country reported 5,472 deaths from COVID-19, nearly double the total from 2 weeks earlier, according to USA Today. The 10,991 Americans who died from COVID-19 in the first 18 days of August outnumber all deaths from COVID-19 in June or July.

Hospitals are reaching capacity and some may soon be forced to make tough decisions: yesterday a note surfaced saying doctors in North Texas may consider prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinated patients over unvaccinated for intensive care unit beds, according to Forbes. The Dallas Morning News broke the story, but last night added an update that said Mark Casanova, MD, spokesperson for the task force behind the note, has now said vaccinations won’t should not be a factor in ICU triage decisions.

Overall, the United States yesterday reported 138,472 new cases of COVID-19 and 908 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker.

Vaccinations on the rise, recall discussion postponed

More than a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered yesterday, the first time since early July that the country has reached this milestone, according to CNN. COVID data tracking from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 51.1% of Americans are fully vaccinated and 60.2% have received at least one injection of COVID-19.

Even as more people are getting vaccinated, federal health officials are investigating reports that the Moderna vaccine may be linked to a higher risk of myocarditis than previously thought in young adults, by especially men under 30, according to the Washington Post.

Revolutionary infections were reported yesterday among Senators Angus King, I-Maine, Roger Wicker, R-Miss., And John Hickenlooper, D-Colo. . After the diagnosis, two took to Twitter to advocate for the vaccinations, with Hickenlooper writing, “I’m grateful for the vaccine (and the scientists behind it!) A booster when it’s available too!”

As the White House announced a plan for the Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech boosters, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) postponed its meeting to discuss the issue from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30 and 31, according to Bloomberg. The White House plan is pending assessment from the United States Food and Drug Administration as well as recommendations from ACIP, said Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, during of a press briefing yesterday.

If the recall is approved, it may be the last, CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD said yesterday, according to CNBC. “This virus has been humiliating, so I don’t mean never, but we don’t necessarily anticipate that you will need it [booster] every year, ”she said. “It looks like after that third dose you get a really robust response, so we’ll continue to follow the science both on the vaccine side but also on the virus side. “

Back-to-school vaccines, masks

Oregon and Connecticut are the latest states to require school workers to be vaccinated. KGW says Oregon requires all staff from kindergarten to high school to be fully immunized by Oct. 18, or 6 weeks after FDA approval (whichever comes first), and staff in Connecticut for kindergarten through Grade 12 must receive at least one dose by the end of September, according to the state governor’s office.

Regarding masks, the Texas Education Agency said yesterday it would temporarily stop enforcing Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on mask warrants until the dispute is resolved, according to the New York Times. Already, seven counties and 48 school districts have defied the ban.

And the Medical Board of California is dealing with a different issue: Earlier this week, it issued a warning to doctors who grant students bogus mask exemptions, MedPage Today reports.

Finally, employees in a northwestern Arizona school district are no longer allowed to discuss mask wear or vaccination status with students in a motion unanimously approved by the local school board, according to the Associated Press. Disciplinary actions were not included in the motion, but violators will be dealt with by Superintendent Monte Silk. The school district covers nearly 300,000 students and 450 schools.

Other U.S. headlines The United States is extending its non-essential travel ban to Canada and Mexico until September 21, according to CNN. More than 3,000 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards from China were confiscated yesterday at an Anchorage airport, according to the Associated Press.

