Boris Johnson: UK will cooperate with Taliban if withdrawal from Afghanistan continues





Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would work with the Taliban rebels if necessary to find a solution to Afghanistan as the government struggles to evacuate people from Kabul.

The prime minister has also tried to defend Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is faced with many questions about handling the crisis, and he claims he has absolute confidence in his cabinet.

After Cobra’s fourth emergency meeting, Prime Minister Johnson said he wants to convince people that political and diplomatic efforts to find a solution in Afghanistan will continue, including working with the Taliban, if necessary.

It came after the human rights charity Amnesty International raised concerns about a return to a repressive regime in the late 1990s, claiming that militants had tortured and killed several members of ethnic minorities.

Witnesses told Amnesty that the Taliban carried out the Hazara massacre in Ghanzi, about 60 miles southwest of Kabul, in early July.

Agnes Callamard, head of the human rights group, said the brutality of the killings is a reminder of the Taliban’s past records and a horrific indicator of the consequences of Taliban rule.

A separate group providing information to the United Nations has suggested that the Taliban are going door-to-door for those who have served in NATO or former Afghan governments.

Reports at a press conference earlier this week contradict the group’s assertions that the Taliban have changed since the last time the Taliban came to power and that they will not seek revenge on former opponents.

“I think it’s very important to accept people at face value,” Johnson said when asked if he believed the Taliban spokesperson would be more moderate in the future.

He added: We want them to mean what they say. But again, as I said in the House of Representatives, I think this is everyone’s position from the President of the United States, President Macron of France, and Angela Merkel. They for their actions, and that’s what matters.

In an urgent debate over the worsening situation on Wednesday, Prime Minister Johnson stressed that the country would make a mistake to recognize Kabul’s new regime early or bilaterally, in a speech to the House of Representatives.

Instead, he added that countries concerned about Afghanistan’s future should work towards common conditions for the implementation of the new regime before jointly deciding whether and under what conditions to recognize the new regime.

In a speech last month, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace warned that the government would work with the Taliban if the Taliban seized control. Examine the relationship.

On the news of the evacuation, Prime Minister Johnson told reporters on Friday evening that although the logistical issues surrounding the evacuation were formidable, there were stabilizations at Hamid Karzai International Airport in the Afghan capital.

Prime Minister Johnson said on Thursday that about 1,000 people were deported and an additional 1,000 will be transported today.

Obviously, many UK eligible people return to the country, many of them under ARAP, the Afghan resettlement and assistance program. We owe a debt of gratitude and honor.

He insisted that Britain’s commitment to Afghanistan continued, emphasizing: It would be a mistake to think of the end of this month or early September as the point at which our will to intervene and help is cut off.

When asked if he trusted Foreign Minister Raab after reports that he had not had a major phone call with the Afghan foreign minister while vacationing on the Greek island of Crete, Johnson said: “Of course.

I can say that the whole government is working virtually 24 hours a day. We do everything we can to make calls, solve problems, deal with extended pregnancy situations, and get as many people back as possible.

He added: It’s worth repeating that after 20 years of fighting, Afghanistan has an incredible record to be proud of.

It reiterates that the British military, British diplomats and aid workers have literally changed the lives of millions of Afghanistan, educated millions of women and young girls who would have never been educated, and helped fight terrorism. from coming to this country.

