Telegraph’s main headlines of the day

Here is a collection of the main articles we will cover on Saturday. 1. Joe Biden admits that we may not be able to get everyone out of Afghanistan.

Former Vice President Joe Biden acknowledged Friday night that the United States may not be able to rescue everyone it wants from Afghanistan, saying it cannot guarantee the outcome of “the most difficult and dangerous airlift in history.”

The US president said the evacuation was “risk of loss”, warning that the 100,000 Afghans who helped Americans could face Taliban retaliation. Read the full story.

2. Exclusive: GPs still ignore orders to allow patient-facing appointments.

The Telegraph, which The Telegraph can reveal, says GPs are ignoring orders to allow face-to-face care, even though lockdown restrictions have been relaxed.

In May, health authorities ordered all surgeries to abandon the entire classification system introduced during the pandemic. This means that those who wish to visit a GP must first consult online or over the phone. Read the full article.

3. Rush hour trains on major commuter routes face threat to return to office

As the coronavirus pandemic eases, train services could be permanently suspended on the country’s largest commuter route within months in a measure that could threaten efforts to return workers to the office.

The company, which operates Thameslink, Great Northern and Southern, which transports hundreds of thousands of workers to London and other cities every day, says it plans to prevent spikes in rush hour commute times. Read the full story.

4. Chilton and Cotswolds National Parks

The Telegraph understands that the government will begin the largest national park reorganization in 70 years, including a national park city development plan.

A major review of UK national parks, modeled on the 1947 Hobhouse report that first proposed this idea, would designate new areas to be protected as national parks and areas of outstanding natural beauty. Read the full article.

5. Treasury Refuses to Use Cash for Michael Goves Single Government Login Project

Michael Goves overhauling Whitehall IT to give all adults a single sign-on when interacting with government online could be slow due to spending issues with the Treasury.

Overhaul allows people to log in to one online interface and do everything from ordering new passports and driver’s licenses to accessing birth certificates and pension information. Read the full article.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/08/21/saturday-morning-uk-news-briefing-todays-top-headlines-telegraph/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

