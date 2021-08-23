UK Covid-19 death toll on average 100 per day, fears of an increase in school attendance | covid





Official data shows that there are currently an average of 100 deaths from COVID-19 across the UK, with scientists warning that the outbreak will surge again as millions of students return to school next week.

The 7-day average of deaths within 28 days after a positive test was now 100, last surpassing 18 March, according to figures released Monday by Public Health England.

The immunization program means deaths are well below last winter’s highs, but the highest total daily death toll reported on January 23 was 1,248, compared to late May and early June, when it consistently remained a single figure. This is a significant increase.

The number of confirmed infections also began to rise again after a sharp decline in mid-July, with 31,914 cases reported on Monday, a seven-day average increase of 13% from a week earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased from 672 on July 31 to 948 on August 17.

UK corona deaths

Adding to the concern is the expectation that the infection rate will increase as students return to schools and universities across England, Northern Ireland and Wales, which mainly occurs next week. Cases in Scotland, where most students returned last week, jumped from 799 on 2 August to 3,190 on Sunday. School openings may have played a part in the increase, but the recent reopening may not be the only factor.

Some scientists have warned that a return of mitigation measures such as face masks may be necessary as Covid cases are likely to rise in the fall and winter along with other viruses.

Professor Ravi Gupta of the University of Cambridge, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said high hospital stays and continued disruption will continue as schools reopen over extended periods of time.

He said he couldn’t prevent this from happening because there are still a lot of people who aren’t infected with Delta, and some of them will get sicker than others. So I think there is still a long way to go. And yes, as soon as schools reopen, your immunity will also be weakened.

Gupta said the possibility of reimposing the rules for wearing masks is not a thought because it presents cautions related to limiting transmission without necessarily having a significant impact on freedom.

It will take more time to see if the recent increase in hospitalizations continues, but the trend seems to be the following, says Professor Rowland Kao of the University of Edinburgh, a member of the Scientific Influenza Group on Government Modeling (Spi-M). in that direction.

He said: As we know, the total number of hospitals in the UK peaked last winter with over 34,000 people. The current number is less than 6,000. So thankfully we are far from this. However, the increase in cases observed in Scotland last week was even more dramatic than in England, with test positives also increasing. It is reasonable to think that this could be related to return to school and other activities that increase accordingly.

If this is the case and a similar phenomenon occurs when returning to school in the UK, cases and ultimately hospitalizations will increase.

Teachers need more government support, said Mary Bousted, co-chair of the National Education Union, arguing that plans to install air quality monitors in UK schools will only diagnose the problem.

She said: Leaders will also want secondary schools to continue to use face coverings, practice social distancing wherever possible, and consider special measures for vulnerable staff.

Separately, the union said it was almost certain that the COVID-19 test at the beginning of the semester for middle school and college students would disrupt their return to school. According to Ministry of Education guidelines, UK secondary school students are required to take two field tests, three to five days apart, when they return to the fall semester.

Geoff Barton, president of the Association of School and College Leaders, said this will inevitably mean some chaos in the first week of the new school year.

The local authorities reporting the highest weekly infection rates in the UK were Fermanagh and Omagh in Northern Ireland, with nearly 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents as of 18 August. Southwest England, where tourism is active, also reports high incidence rates, with 5 out of 10 regions having the highest incidence rates.

