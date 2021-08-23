US Focuses Only on Evacuations in Afghanistan: VP Harris | Asia News





The US Vice President made the comments during a trip to Singapore where she pledged support to regional allies against China.

US Vice President Kamala Harris said the United States remained singularly focused on the ongoing evacuations in Afghanistan, adding that it would be time later to assess how the execution of the US troop withdrawal affected the chaotic situation. in the field.

Harris made the comments in Singapore on Monday during a trip to Asia that also includes a stopover in Vietnam aimed at strengthening ties with regional partners.

This is part of Washington’s broader foreign policy priority of countering China’s growing economic and security influence.

There will be plenty of time to analyze what happened and what happened in the context of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Harris said at a joint press conference with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

But for now, we are particularly focused on evacuating American citizens, Afghans who have worked with us, and Afghans who are vulnerable, including women and children, and that is our singular focus at this time, Harris said.

Lee, for his part, added that Singapore had offered transport planes to help with evacuations. We hope that Afghanistan does not again become an epicenter of terrorism, he said.

US President Joe Biden has been criticized at home and abroad for his handling of the withdrawal of US forces and the muddled evacuation process after the Taliban takeover.

While Harriss’ trip was announced ahead of the brunt of the Taliban’s rapid offensive, which saw the armed group take Kabul on August 15, the situation added new dynamics to his trip, leaving Harris to reassure Asian allies that the United States remains a reliable partner. partner.

Although Singapore is not an ally of the United States, it remains one of its strongest security partners in the region with close trade ties, while seeking to balance its relationship with China.

The country is home to the largest port in Southeast Asia and supports continued free shipping in the region, where China is increasingly asserting itself.

I reaffirmed at our meeting the United States’ commitment to work with our allies and partners around the Indo-Pacific to uphold the rules-based international order and freedom of navigation, including at sea. of southern China, Harris said, referring to the disputed strategic waterway. which is the subject of competing claims from China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei.

Singapores Lee said perceptions of US determination and engagement in the region will be determined by what the US does in the future, how it is repositioning itself in the region, how it engages its broad range of friends, partners and allies.

Cybersecurity, supply chains

The United States and Singapore also announced that they reached security agreements on Monday reaffirming the U.S. presence in the region through rotary deployments of U.S. P-8 aircraft and littoral combat ships to Singapore, according to a report. meeting information sheet shared by the White House.

The two countries also agreed to expand cooperation on cybersecurity in the financial sector, the military and improve information exchange on cyberthreats, according to details shared by the White House.

Cyber ​​security has become the top of the Biden administration’s agenda after a series of high-profile attacks that have affected fuel and food supplies in parts of the United States.

Other initiatives include the launch of a dialogue between the United States and Singapore on the creation of supply chains.

White House Biden is tackling a severe shortage of semiconductor chip supply in the United States, which has severely affected automakers and contributed to inflation.

The countries also entered into a partnership to fight COVID-19 and prepare for the next pandemic and agreed to tackle the global climate crisis, promote smart cities and green building standards throughout the ASEA, the White House said.

