UK manufacturer wins big concession on quality mark after Brexit





Brexit update

The UK government will make a major concession to UK companies by extending the deadline for companies to adopt the new “UKCA” safety and quality mark on their products after Brexit.

The one-year extension to ensure UK products continue to use the EU’s “CE” safety mark comes after companies have warned that they will not prepare for the planned EU mark transition after Brexit planned for the end of 2021.

The decision, to be announced on Tuesday, will provide an important breathing space for UK manufacturers who have warned of risks to the UK supply chain if products made overseas are no longer available.

Under the UK plan, companies can apply for the new UKCA mark by January 2023, an official told a briefing.

The person added that the coronavirus pandemic has made it more difficult for companies to prepare for a change that requires them to test and obtain UKCA certification for products manufactured to replace the EU’s CE mark.

Each product bearing the UKCA mark must be approved by a UK certification body. This resulted in a backlog of applications for key components.

Trade groups, including groups of automakers, lift manufacturers and construction suppliers, have warned that the UK does not have sufficient capacity to handle the huge demand for product testing.

They also warned the government that there is a risk of significant gaps in the UK supply chain, as EU-based suppliers are often not prepared to obtain the UKCA mark for supplying goods to the UK market.

Companies said they would not be willing to bear the cost of certifying products for a small number of UK companies if EU companies only supplied small amounts of products or parts.

UK certification adds even more complexity to the part itself, as well as the process used to make it.

Fergus McReynolds, EU operations director for the manufacturer’s trade group Make UK, said: “Many areas, such as construction products and fireworks, lack production capacity.

“The UK faces a crisis that continues into the end of the year as more businesses race to apply. If the overseas supplier is not ready, the supply will also be stopped. The question is how to encourage the use of CA marking.”

The trade agency is also working with government officials to streamline the process of converting existing CE markings into the new UK certification system.

Sam Lowe, a trade expert at think tank Center for European Reform, said it would make sense to allow the UK to continue to sell CE-marked products, as it is unlikely that the UK will actually deviate from EU product rules in most regions. UK, both present and future.

This is also due to the permanent recognition of the CE mark in Northern Ireland under the terms of the UK-EU Agreement on Trade between Northern Ireland and the EU after Brexit.

Russell Beattie, president of the Federation of Environmental Trade Associations, welcomed the government’s move. “We want to work closely with the government to solve undoubtedly complex problems,” he added.

The UK business department was not immediately available to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/e94bd6af-bc94-4f8e-bdd0-2550b6a658d3

