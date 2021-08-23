US Capitol Police say January 6 shooting of rioter Ashli ​​Babbitt “legal”





The USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has determined that the officer’s conduct was legal and in accordance with departmental policy, which says that an officer may only use lethal force when he believes reasonably that the action is in defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in defense of anyone in immediate danger of serious bodily harm, “the department said in a statement.

The officer will not be named, the department said, out of consideration for the officer’s safety.

“This officer and his family have been the subject of numerous credible and specific threats,” deplores the department.

The announcement comes about four months after the Justice Department announced that federal prosecutors would not press charges against the officer for the murder.

CNN has contacted an attorney for Babbitt’s family for comment.

Babbitt’s fatal shooting occurred as a crowd walked towards a door – barricaded by chairs and guarded by Capitol Police – which was the entrance to the President’s Lobby in the Capitol. Babbitt immediately received medical assistance and taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

United States Capitol Police said on Monday that the officer’s actions “potentially saved members and staff from serious injury and possible death from a large crowd of rioters who forced their way to the Capitol. United States”.

In April, the Justice Department said it had cleared the officer and closed his investigation, adding that there was “insufficient evidence” to support the prosecution.

“The investigation did not reveal any evidence to establish that at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe it was necessary to do so. to defend themselves or to defend members of Congress and others evacuating the chamber from the House, ”the DOJ said in a statement at the time.

Terry Roberts, a Maryland lawyer hired by Babbitt’s family, previously told CNN he intended to file a civil rights complaint alleging she was subjected to excessive force.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Marshall Cohen and Scott Glover contributed to this report.

