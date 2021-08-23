COVID-19: UK reports 31,914 new coronavirus cases and 40 additional deaths | UK News





The latest daily figures show that the UK has another 31,914 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths.

That number compares to 28,438 new COVID cases and 26 deaths reported last Monday. Last Monday, there were 25,161 confirmed cases and 37 deaths.

On Sunday, 32,253 new cases were recorded, and 49 people were reported to have died within 28 days of testing positive.

The latest data also shows that the number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus reached an August high.

The number of people hospitalized on August 17 (the most recent number) was 948, the highest since July 22.

Meanwhile, the number of patients receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was 43,45, bringing the total to 47,697,41 (87.7% of the population aged 16 and over).

The total number of vaccinated persons increased by 116,352 to 4,181,753 (76.9%).

This comes after the UK agreed to purchase an additional 35 million doses of Pfizer-BioNtech’s vaccine to be delivered from the second half of next year.

Also on Monday, both 16 and 17-year-olds were eligible to receive their first coronavirus vaccine, and experts are still considering whether the vaccine should be given to all children between the ages of 12 and 15.

The coronavirus vaccine has saved about 95,200 lives, according to the latest data from Public Health England and the University of Cambridge. They prevented 82,100 hospitalizations and 23.9 million infections in the UK alone.

