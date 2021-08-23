Tesco Adds Flexible Plastic Recycling Points To All Big UK Stores





Tesco has announced that all of its large stores in the UK now have soft, flexible plastic recycling bins that most local councils do not collect at home.

About 1,000 tonnes of soft plastics are recycled annually under this plan.

The supermarket first attempted in-store pick-up of soft, flexible plastic from 10 stores in 2020, during which time customers returned more than 10 times the expected amount of plastic.

Then, in March of this year, Tesco began adding recycling points to its 171 stores in Wales and southwest England.

Tesco has now announced that it has added facilities to all of its large UK stores based on positive feedback from customers. In a survey of people using our 171 stores in Wales and Southwest, 85% said the facility helped them recycle more than they would otherwise, and the majority said it was easy to use.

Plastics collected by Tesco are cleaned and sorted before being sent for recycling. Much of the material collected is made into new products and packaging, and Tesco has promised that materials that cannot be reprocessed in this way will not be landfilled, primarily through waste energy systems.

Plastics collected from early trials in 2020 were used to create food-grade packaging for Tesco’s own branded cheese. 80% of the plastics collected in recent samples were recycled and 20% was sent to a waste energy generation facility.

The types of packaging that will be recycled under this plan include bread bags, crispy bags, salad bags and sweet wrappers. Tesco expects to collect and recycle about 1,000 tonnes of plastic per year under this plan.

“We are addressing the impact of plastics by eliminating and reducing as much plastic as possible, helping our customers move to reusable alternatives, and allowing everything left to be recycled,” said Sarah Bradbury, Quality Manager at Tesco. . The plastic strategy of 4 Rs.

“We are excited to distribute collection points across the country to help more customers avoid wasting plastic.”

According to the Flexible Packaging Consortium, almost all flexible plastic packaging sold in the UK is landfilled or incinerated. WRAP estimates that the UK’s flexible plastic recycling rate is around 6%.

Tesco is one of several UK retailers offering in-store take-back services for flexible plastics. In July, the Co-op launched its product in 1,500 stores after successful trials in 2020. Prior to that, Sainsbury’s announced plans to introduce an in-store recycling system for flexible plastic packaging in all stores across the country after successful trials in the northeastern United States. UK earlier this year. Likewise, Aldi UK is adding 20 stores from the first instance.

Recyclable Baby Food Pouch

In related news, Heinz for Baby unveiled a new baby food pouch design, claiming to be the first recyclable home-use baby food pouch sold in the UK.

The company worked with Tesco’s technical packaging team and recycling charity RECOUP to design and launch a single-material pouch made of polypropylene. Pouches are usually difficult to recycle because they contain multiple layers of material and the hard cap material often differs from the flexible pouch wall.

The new packaging format will be used from 2022 to house six of Heinz for Baby’s most popular line of fruity baby food. Heinz expects this transition will affect 2.8 million pouches, or 20 tonnes of plastic. landfill.

Heinz for Baby specifically aims to make all packaging recyclable, reused or compostable by 2025. It also said it would “remove plastics if possible,” but has not yet set a numerical commitment with a time limit.

