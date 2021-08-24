Despite Canada’s reopening, US extends border closure for Canadians by one month





Although fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents can cross the border from Maine to Canada since August 9, Canadians will not be able to enter the United States for at least a month.

Citing continued concerns about the pandemic, the United States. The Homeland Security Department said on Friday that it plans to keep the country’s northern and southern borders closed to many types of travel until September 21.

“To minimize the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel to our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through September 21, while continuing to ensure the flow of essential commerce and travel, ”the department said in a statement posted to social media on Friday.

However, the department also reported that the plan is subject to change, saying, “In coordination with public health and medical experts, DHS continues to work closely with its partners in the United States and abroad to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel. “

The land border between the United States and Canada was closed on March 21, 2020, at the start of the pandemic, making life difficult for families, potential tourists and businesses, especially in border towns like Houlton, County. from Aroostook.

In June, a group of US lawmakers including US Representatives Jared Golden, D-Maine 2nd District and Chellie Pingree-D-Maine 1st District, sent a letter to US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Maorkas calling for the Canada-U.S. border be fully reopened.

The two-page letter cited Canadian statistics showing that tourists to that country spend an average of $ 19 billion in the United States each year. Data from the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service shows that Canadians spent $ 290 million in Maine alone in 2017.

Donna Saucier, executive director of the Fort Kent Chamber of Commerce, told Maine Public she was disappointed but not surprised at the news of the extended U.S. border closure.

“Everyone is related to someone across the river so we want it to be a little more relaxed so that we can enjoy each other’s company again,” she reportedly said. “We’re very close here, friendly, cordial, so not having this interaction every day, we miss it.”

New York Times online data shows that, to date, 51% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This compares to 66% in Canada but only 24% in Mexico.

