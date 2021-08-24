Scottish court rejects billionaire challenge for UK spaceport





A Scottish court has rejected the billionaire landowner’s objection to a planning permit granted to the operator of a future spaceport in northern Scotland.

Danish fast-fashion mogul Anders Povlsen, who owns more land in Britain than the Queen and the Scottish Church combined, according to Scots, started a judicial review of Space Hub Sutherland earlier this year.

However, Scottish Supreme Court Justice Raymond Doherty dismissed all points of Povlsen’s petition, saying in a 30-page ruling released on Friday (20 August) that “no objection is sufficiently grounded”.

Povlsen’s nature conservation and tourism company Wildland Limited, which owns a site adjacent to the planned space airport, protested the decision of the local authority Highlands Council, which approved the construction of the space hub in August 2020. The challenge could halt plans to see rockets fly off British soil next year.

In the company’s complaint, Wildland Limited officials said it could disrupt the peatlands, the area where the spaceport will be located, and the pristine environment of the A’Mhoine Peninsula, famous for its rich biodiversity. The company’s lawyers asked whether the environmental impact assessment submitted by the Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), the economic and community development agency of the Scottish government overseeing the development of Space Hub Sutherland, took into account the number of visitors to the site.

However, Povlsen-owned investment firm Wild Ventures Limited made an undisclosed amount last year in a competing space venture, the Shetland Space Centre.

Space Hub Unlike Sutherland, the Shetland Space Center, which will be located on Unst Island, about 320 kilometers north of A’Mhoine, has not yet received planning permission. Scotland’s nature conservation agency NatureScot has protested plans to launch vertical rockets in the Shetland region, citing concerns about its impact on bird populations, local media reported. Historic Environment Scotland, the public agency responsible for protecting Scotland’s national heritage, also rejected the plan, arguing that the center would damage the historic Skaw radar base, an important World War II national monument.

Wildland Limited’s now dismissed claims are not the only factor delaying work on Space Hub Sutherland. HIE is awaiting a decision from the Scottish Land Court before construction of the space airport begins, an agency spokeswoman told Space.com in an email. The land court must approve the plan because the land on which the space station will operate belongs to the private land of Crofter, a community of small farmers used as pasture for cattle.

If the land court grants permission, farmers who currently occupy the 2,464 acres (10 sq km) will have to remove livestock before or after the release date. According to HIE plans, up to 12 small satellite launches are expected to be lifted from Space Hub Sutherland each year.

A HIE spokesperson said the agency expects to receive a decision soon. Work on the infrastructure needed to run the space station will begin soon. Control centers, assembly facilities, offices, roads, launch pads and antennas must be built before the space airport can host the first rocket launch.

British rocket maker Orbex, based in nearby Forres, told Space.com that the company is still aiming for 2022 to make its first flight from the Space Hub Sutherland.

HIE said in a statement that the space station could create up to 250 advanced jobs in areas best known for biodiversity and pristine nature.

The UK government recently passed legislation providing a framework for issuing spaceflight permits to spaceports and rocket companies. In addition to the Sutherland and Shetland Islands, Cornwall’s Newquay Airport also plans to launch satellites into space. Unlike the two Scottish bases, both of which are expected to provide vertical rocket facilities, Cornwall hosts the launch of the Virgin Orbit taking off from common runways.

