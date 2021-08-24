Why we need to help Afghans with ties to the United States





TOPSHOT – Afghans climb on top of a plane as they wait at Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16 … [+] 2021, after a surprisingly swift end to the 20-year war in Afghanistan, as thousands stormed the city’s airport in an attempt to flee the group’s dreaded Islamist regime. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

As tens of thousands of Afghans struggle to flee Taliban persecution, images of desperate people clinging to the sides of a C-17 military transport plane have evoked painful comparisons to Vietnam in 1975 and the footage haunting images of people clinging to American helicopters taking off from the Saigon Embassy. Immediately thereafter, the United States evacuated 138,000 Vietnamese refugees. Most were taken by Navy ships to Guam for processing there and then to military bases in the United States. Almost all of them were resettled over the following months, with refugees starting new lives in all 50 US states.

In Afghanistan, the collapse of the former civilian government and the return to power of the Taliban forced the United States to face its largest request for humanitarian aid since the fall of Saigon. Recognizing that there are immense challenges in getting people out of Afghanistan safely, the Biden administration must learn from the experience in Southeast Asia to chart the way forward.

The US humanitarian response to people fleeing Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia has been remarkably generous. It all started with the Ford administration’s creation of an Indochinese Refugee Task Force, which pushed Congress to pass America’s most important refugee law ever: the Refugee Act of 1980. As as a refugee rights advocate with Human Rights First (then called the Human Rights Lawyers Committee) I worked to support the inclusion of a provision that allows, for the first time, refugees to claim asylum after entering the United States. What struck me most at the time was the overwhelming bipartisan support for this historic law. Rooted in recognition of the world’s failure to provide a safe haven for Jewish and other refugees during World War II, the refugee law represented a commitment to help those who are vulnerable and without a safe place to live as a result of conflict. and upheaval. It also reflected the belief that the United States has a special responsibility to help those who supported it during the Vietnam War. Under refugee law, the United States eventually accepted more than 1.2 million refugees from Southeast Asia, including more than 800,000 people from Vietnam.

But the refugee law went further. It provided a permanent structure and an annual target for the admission of refugees, not only from Vietnam and its neighbors, but from elsewhere in the world. Even before the refugee law was passed, the United States agreed to accept Cuban refugees who fled the island after Fidel Castro took power in 1959. For more than six decades, the United States United have accepted nearly a million Cubans, many of whom prospered economically and politically in the United States. Following the passage of the Jackson-Vanik Act, which conditioned the United States’ trade preferences for the Soviet Union on Moscow’s willingness to allow more open emigration, the United States accepted more than 500 000 Soviet Jews for admission to this country.

Since 1980, refugee admissions to the United States have averaged just under 100,000 per year. Overall, the United States has accepted more than three million refugees, a remarkable reflection of this country’s humanitarian commitment. Now that commitment is about to be tested when it comes to Afghans fleeing the Taliban. Given the 20-year American commitment to this country and the tens of thousands of Afghans who have supported these efforts, it is imperative that the United States develop a generous refugee program that meets the needs. It is the honorable thing to do but also essential to maintain the global leadership of the United States.

Three challenges prevent this from happening. The first is the need to restore the refugee resettlement apparatus, a system that the Trump administration has severely undermined. Trump froze refugee admissions shortly after taking office and significantly lowered the cap on the number of refugees the United States would accept. By the time he left office, fewer than 7,000 refugees were expected to be admitted in this fiscal year, the lowest number by far since the promulgation of the Refugee Law. While President Biden has pledged to raise the cap significantly, it will take a concerted effort by his administration to restore staff capacities and bureaucratic systems both within government and partner organizations, a necessary precondition for the development of a larger and more effective program.

A second challenge that the Biden administration will have to overcome is the broad anti-immigrant sentiment that now taints public discourse on immigration. Most of these debates have focused on the influx of migrants from Central America to the southern border, including some fleeing political persecution in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. At the same time, many more who attempt to cross the border arrive because they are looking for better economic opportunities in the United States and therefore are not eligible for refugee protection under US law. The large number of people trying to cross the border in recent months has fueled political divisions over immigration enforcement policies in general and put the Biden administration on the defensive. Some Republicans, especially those who have served in the US military and feel indebted to their Afghan performers, will support a generous refugee program for Afghans. But many other voters, especially Republicans, will fail to distinguish between Afghan refugees and other immigrants, undermining efforts to develop a sufficiently generous Afghan resettlement program.

A third challenge faced by Afghans seeking to escape the Taliban is that they come from a country that has been fertile ground for terrorist groups that have targeted the homeland of the United States and American interests around the world. The deplorable violence perpetuated by Al Qaeda, including the 9/11 attacks and the violent acts of other extremist groups like ISIS, have fueled anti-Muslim sentiment in the United States and elsewhere. Terrorism committed in the name of Islam has wrongly led many Americans to oppose any immigrant from predominantly Muslim countries. While threats of extremist violence are real and ongoing, the Afghans who have worked most closely with the United States over the past 20 years have themselves been at the forefront of this struggle. These are people who have risked their lives to oppose the Taliban and support the American efforts in Afghanistan and they have been courageous in doing so. It is likely that they and their families will be punished or killed as a result of their aid in the United States. These are exactly the kind of people who deserve a chance to live in the United States, where they can build a secure future for themselves and their families.

