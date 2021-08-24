



Six people considered a direct threat to the UK have been shown at the security check of those due to evacuate from Kabul amid widespread warnings that Islamic State (IS) terrorist groups are targeting British soldiers and officials at airports.

Lawmakers said at a briefing on Monday that they had arrived at Birmingham Airport, where many refugees landed, but these individuals were placed on the UK’s no-fly list. What happened to that person next is unknown.

However, on Monday night, the British Interior Ministry said in further investigation that anyone arriving in the UK was not of interest to security agencies or police. Unidentified individuals were allowed to enter the UK.

Immigration Minister Kevin Foster said last week, “If they can come to Afghanistan, more people who are a direct threat to the country are on our no-fly list.” In general, you would expect one year of normal flight and travel. [from the country].

Border guard officials said an additional four people were picked up as part of a quarantine process at Kabul Airport, run by both foreign and interior ministry officials, and five were taken to Frankfurt.

Nevertheless, the numbers picked up represent a small percentage of the 4,226 Afghans airlifted from Kabul during a rescue mission that began on August 12. Meanwhile, Interior Ministry sources are stressing that the security checks they are doing are effective.

Individuals may also be placed on the UK’s no-fly list for a variety of reasons, and while they do not necessarily represent an active terrorist threat as the Birmingham incident showed, there is growing concern over the security situation around Kabul Airport. It’s been over a week since I started airlifting.

Military Secretary James Heappey told lawmakers on the same call that the threat from Kabul is serious and that the local affiliate of the Isis terrorist group known as Isis-KP has more than 6,000 US, British and other western soldiers protecting the airport.

German forces reported that one Afghan soldier was shot dead at the airport on Monday morning and three were wounded by unknown attackers. There were no British staff in this case.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday warned that terrorists could take advantage of the situation and target innocent Afghans or Americans as the withdrawal draws closer to the official end date of August 31.

British ambassador to Kabul, Sir Laurie Bristow, told lawmakers in the last week of the military campaign that ISIS has been strengthened in Afghanistan as a result of overcrowded prisons.

Over a video call, the diplomat added: Many other violent radicals were released. What we are particularly tracking and keeping an eye on is the Isis-KP, the Islamic State of Afghanistan. He said the group is against the West and the Taliban and their intentions are entirely violent.

A specific source of security concerns is congestion around the Baron Hotel, where British officials handle resettlement requests and direct people to flights to the UK. Some eligible people wait days to catch a flight, while others desperate Afghans are hoping to find a way to evacuate.

There is also friction between the United States and its allies controlling other gates into Kabul Airport. European countries have personally complained that the United States is making unilateral decisions that have a cascading effect on the situation at their gates.

Other countries can basically do what we have to do, but the US has sometimes made the decision to make it more difficult or put more pressure on other access points to the airport.

It’s understandable. They have different priorities, different ways of working, and different attitudes to risk, but they don’t hurt as much as people expect, and they’re not bad.

RAF flights from Kabul will go via Dubai, where people can stop if necessary, and then to RAF Brize Norton, usually in Oxfordshire, or Birmingham Airport, where immigration processing and Covid quarantine can be completed.

Border Force chief operating officer Steve Dann added that seven aircraft carrying about 230 passengers had arrived in Birmingham in the last 24 hours. He said people were happy just to get to a safe place, and that some companies, like Burger King, helped by providing food to those who arrived.

A government spokesperson added that a thorough inspection is being carried out. If someone is assessed as endangering our country, we will take action.

