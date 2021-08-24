Afghan woman gives birth in US evacuation plane





23 Aug 2021 – An Afghan woman gave birth on an evacuation flight that landed in Germany on Saturday

American airmen helped give birth aboard the C-17 aircraft. The woman and her baby, whose identity has not been released, were taken to a nearby medical center. They are both in good condition.

The flight departed from an intermediate base in the Middle East, according to a statement posted on the US Air Mobility Commands Facebook page. It was not revealed when the woman left Afghanistan.

During the flight, the woman gave birth and had complications from low blood pressure.

The plane’s commander made the decision to descend to altitude to increase air pressure on the plane, which helped stabilize and save the mothers’ lives, according to the Facebook post.

After the plane landed at Ramstein Air Base in southwestern Germany, medics from the 86th Medical Group boarded the plane and delivered the baby in the cargo hold. Then the mother and baby were taken to a medical center for further care.

More than 6,000 evacuees from Afghanistan were airlifted to Ramstein airbase on Sunday, with more flights expected in the coming days, a spokesperson for the airbase said, according to NBC News. A total of 25,000 people have been evacuated since August 15.

Thousands more are waiting to flee, NBC News reported. The United States will use commercial planes to transport the people once they are evacuated from Afghanistan, the Defense Department said on Sunday.

The 18 planes – from American, Atlas, Delta, Hawaiian, Omni and United airlines – will not fly to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Instead, they will be used for the subsequent movement of passengers from temporary shelters and interim staging bases, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Sunday.

This is the third time that the Civilian Reserve Air Fleet has been activated. The first time was in support of Desert Shield / Storm operations between August 1990 and May 1991 during the Persian Gulf War. The second was for Operation Iraqi Freedom between February 2002 and June 2003 after the invasion of Iraq.

We have made deals with about two dozen countries on four continents that are now helping or will soon help with the transit of people out of Kabul, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Fox News on Sunday.

It’s a way to make sure we have enough flight capacity to move people from those places to their ultimate destinations, he said.

