US lawmakers push to protect Lebanese citizens from deportation | Humanitarian crises News





Washington, DC Two Democratic lawmakers circulate letter to Congress urging the Biden administration to protect the Lebanese people in the United States from humanitarian deportation given the multi-faceted crises unfolding in this Middle Eastern country -East.

Women of Congress Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell, both from Michigan, which is home to a large Lebanese community, are leading the letter calling for the designation of Lebanon for Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The designation would allow Lebanese nationals on temporary visas, including students and visitors, to live and work legally in the United States.

A draft of the letter, shared with Al Jazeera, indicates that Lebanon is unable to safely accept the return of its citizens at this time.

The country suffers from shortages of basic commodities, especially fuel and medicine, with soaring inflation. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value since 2019.

Lebanon has also been without a fully functioning government for over a year in a debilitating political stalemate. Acting Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned last year after a port explosion rocked Beirut, killing hundreds.

We hear every day from our residents and their families talk about the dire conditions in Lebanon, and we firmly believe that the United States must act to help the Lebanese people in times of need, the letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary to Homeland Security. Alejandro Mayorkas, lit.

Given the scale of this crisis, we urge you to exercise your discretion to provide protection to Lebanese nationals who are currently in the United States, by designating Lebanon for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) or departure. deferred forced (DED), and allow affected people to find refuge in our country.

TPS and DED are similar designations. The TPS is issued by the Department of Homeland Security and the DED by the White House.

The letter says COVID-19, the Beirut explosion, economic collapse and political stalemate have combined to create one of the worst humanitarian crises in Lebanon.

Tlaib and Dingell collect signatures from fellow lawmakers before submitting the document to the administration.

Given the scale of the crisis, it is imperative that the Administration take immediate action to exercise its national interest discretion to allow Lebanese nationals to remain in the United States at this time, designating Lebanon. for TPS or DED, the draft letter says.

He also urges Biden to use all the tools at his disposal to welcome the Lebanese displaced by the worsening situation.

The United States has long provided shelter to those seeking refuge from disaster. Now is the time to continue this tradition and stand by the Lebanese people in times of need, the letter said.

More than 80 lawmakers made a similar demand to the Trump administration after the Beirut port explosion last year.

Along with the Congressional effort, the Arab-American Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) is preparing a petition to formally ask the administration for the PTS for Lebanon.

Abed Ayoub, ADC’s legal director, told Al Jazeera that the petition so far has the support of more than 100 humanitarian, civil rights and faith-based organizations.

He said the economic collapse, political crisis and potential civil unrest made Lebanon an ideal candidate for the TPS.

According to the ADC, up to 28,000 people can obtain relief through the designation. Ayoub said the TPS will make a huge difference in people’s lives.

It offers a refuge and an opportunity for Lebanese nationals who are currently in the United States, so that they are not forced to return to Lebanon during this time of crisis, he said.

Yemen and Syria are currently nominated for TPS due to the civil wars they are enduring. Status is granted for 18 months but is renewable at the discretion of the US administration.

Ayoub said Washington should look at Lebanon through a humanitarian lens.

Look at the stories and look at the people, look at the pictures of what this country has been through in recent years, Ayoub said.

Lebanon is on the brink of complete collapse. The government of Lebanon has failed its people. There is currently no infrastructure in this country to maintain a company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/23/us-lawmakers-pushing-to-shield-lebanese-citizens-from-deportation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos