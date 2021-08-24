British Volunteers Hurry Up Sorting Donations to Afghanistan Who Fled Taliban | resource





Wayne Harrison was on a sun lounger in Malta last week when she received SOS. Afghan refugees arrived close to Manchester wearing only shirts. Can he coordinate the task of dressing them all in the quarantine hotel?

I’ve spent the last three days of vacation by the pool trying to sort this on the phone, he said Monday, checking out a warehouse in Stockport that fills up quickly with donation boxes.

The IT staff are volunteers for Care4Calais, a charity founded six years ago to help French asylum seekers wishing to arrive in the UK. Hundreds of volunteers from across the country now play a key role in a nationwide effort to help escape the Taliban in Afghanistan by opening up garages, extra rooms and businesses as places to donate.

Clothing and toys are among the items donated to Stockport, and these donations will be distributed when Afghan refugees arrive in the area. Photo: Christopher Tormond/The Guardian

Some hotels accommodating new arrivals have complained of well-meaning public and small community group members throwing unsorted garbage bags at their doorsteps. Care4Calais is working with Greater Manchester’s city council to sort donations into boxes that Afghan people really need, and take them to local hotels when the latest planes arrive.

On Saturday, the charity opened its first hotel operation after being asked to organize clothes for 200 people (mostly women and children) who would be quarantined there for 10 days.

The charity has been overwhelmed with donations filling five storage units and another warehouse in Palesworth, Oldham, since Friday.

Linh Hoang, 23, was one of the volunteers sorting garbage bags in Stockport on Monday. Her parents came to England as refugees from Vietnam, and she especially wanted to help her.

Some donations were more practical than others. She found a faux fur coat with a tag attached. Passed the first test in the first grade of donation in that it is definitely new. But was that what Afghanistan was asking for in Manchester in August? She decides to put it on a tier 2 pile, which she will re-sort later. Providing the highest quality, most appropriate clothes, shoes and toys to families who are tired of staying in a hotel room for 10 days is a priority.

The Lewisham Donation Hub was established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is raising money for the Afghan crisis. PHOTOGRAPHS BY Terry Fengili/The Guardian

People were donating really good stuff. Hoangs’ best find today was a pair of Axel Arigato box-fresh designer trainers. Others missed the briefing somewhat, seeing the donation event as a great opportunity to get rid of sequin-strap tops and high heels that would be of little use to an Afghan woman locked up in an airport hotel.

But Harrison stressed that they appreciate every donation and promise that no one will waste it. But what they really needed were good quality shoes and a coat, and an unlocked smartphone. We’re not asking for the latest iPhones, but smartphones allow people to do a lot of things to organize their lives, he explained.

Care4Calais founder Clare Moseley said buggies, strollers and strollers are also in high demand, with many parents arriving with their babies. Monetary donations are especially welcome, as buying fresh underwear and toiletries is a priority.

Volunteers at the Lewisham Donation Hub, a voluntary project set up to combat Covid-19 in southeast London, have been particularly busy since the Afghan crisis.

The center receives donated items from the community, from diapers to refrigerators, and distributes them to everyone. And they come from everywhere, especially because of the lack of similar services elsewhere in the capital.

The Bushey United synagogue near Watford was overflowing with donations. Photo: Bushey United Synagogue/PA

On Monday, it was reported that the synagogue near Watford was overflowing with donations. Laurence Smith, founder of the Lewisham Center, said he would like to see more locations around London to meet serious needs. Or maybe our government can do something, but we’ll probably wait for it forever, Smith said.

Among the main items found by Lewisham volunteers are diapers. Sorting them out is the job of Alice Esama-John, who started volunteering at the center about five months ago when she happened to pass by with her children. My son requested a bike and kindly gave it to him. It doesn’t feel so good that they gave us something, I thought. How can I pay it back?

Some of her colleagues have found the purpose of working at a center that the Conservative government’s hostile environmental policy has rejected.

Mahesh Kumbaya and his wife Bandana fled from India to England five years ago. They volunteer in Lewisham. PHOTOGRAPHS BY Terry Fengili/The Guardian

Mahesh Kumbaya and his family sought asylum in the UK after fled India five years ago. He had already been helped by friends in England, but had no right to work, began to suffer from depression and even contemplated suicide.

Kumbaya said this place changed my life. They motivated me and helped me live normally. I learned to be happy without giving up. They saved me and my family. If the government gives us a chance, we want to contribute to this country.

The center accepts donations every Sunday. Then, while some organizations centralize inventory before distributing it, the Lewisham Donation Hub has volunteers sort items and then store them on-site for use by anyone who requests them.

That means the volunteers have a lot of work to do each week, but their operation is effective and efficient for those who need it and there are a lot of people who need it.

When we came here, we saw people with more problems than we did, Kumbaya said.

