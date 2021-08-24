Biden administration defends deportation ban in U.S. Supreme Court





A “For Rent” sign is placed in front of a house in Arlington, Virginia, United States on June 8, 2021. REUTERS / Will Dunham / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug.23 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday asked the United States Supreme Court to leave in place a federal ban related to the COVID-19 pandemic on residential evictions while judges consider a challenge by the owners’ groups of the legality of the ban.

In a court filing, attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acted within their legal authority this month when they renewed the moratorium until 3 October after its expiration at the end of July.

Groups representing homeowners have sought to lift the moratorium, noting that even officials in the Biden administration have conceded it may not be legal.

The CDC first issued a moratorium on evictions in September 2020, with agency officials saying the policy was needed to tackle the spread of COVID-19 and prevent homelessness during the pandemic.

Groups of realtors in Alabama and Georgia were among those challenging the moratorium.

Under heavy political pressure from Biden’s fellow Democrats, his administration on August 3 issued a slightly stricter moratorium on evictions three days after the previous one expired. Biden initially said congressional action was needed to renew the moratorium, but his administration backtracked.

The current moratorium, which is due to expire in October, covers nearly 92% of U.S. counties, but that could change depending on COVID-19 conditions.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Andy Sullivan and Will Dunham

