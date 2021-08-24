US sanctions Eritrean military leader for human rights violations in Ethiopia warExBulletin





In a file photo from May 6, 2021, a farmer, Teklemariam Gebremichael, who said he was shot dead by Eritrean forces in Enticho six months previously and is still recovering, speaks to a doctor, left, at the hospital in Ayder reference in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. The United States imposed sanctions on the Eritrean Defense Forces Chief of Staff on Monday. Ben Curtis / AP .

NAIROBI, Kenya The United States on Monday imposed new sanctions against Ethiopia’s deadly Tigray conflict, as hundreds of thousands face starvation due to a government blockade the United States has called “Siege” and the fighting spread to other parts of the country.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that the Chief of Staff of the Defense Forces of neighboring Eritrea, Filipos Woldeyohannes, had been sanctioned under the Magnitsky Global Human Rights Accountability Act for leading an entity accused of “despicable acts” including massacres, widespread sexual assault and executions of boys. The statement again calls on Eritrea to permanently withdraw its soldiers from the Ethiopian region of Tigray.

The nine-month war claimed thousands of lives and shocked observers as Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate Abiy Ahmed joined forces with the former Eritrean enemy to wage war on the forces of the Tigray, without sparing the civilians.

Dozens of witnesses told The Associated Press of abuses such as gang rapes, the destruction of health centers, the burning of crops and forced evictions. Eritreans were often accused of some of the worst abuses. The Ethiopian government denied their presence in Tigray for months.

“The (Eritrean Defense Forces) deliberately shot civilians in the streets and carried out systematic house-to-house searches, killing men and boys, and forcibly evicted Tigrayan families from their homes and took possession of them. their homes and their belongings, ”the new said in a US statement.

Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The country shares a border with the Tigray region and is described by human rights groups as one of the most repressive countries in the world.

Earlier this year, the United States signaled it was losing patience with Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous country, withholding millions of dollars in aid from a key security ally in the Horn of Africa and imposing visa restrictions on anonymous Ethiopians involved in the war.

Tigray forces have since recaptured much of the Tigray region of 6 million people, forcing Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers to retreat and regroup. But “the United States is concerned that a large number of (Eritrean Defense Forces) have returned to Ethiopia after withdrawing in June,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Tigray forces have now passed through Amhara and Afar regions, ignoring calls from the United States and the United Nations to withdraw and vowing to go to the capital, Addis Ababa, to end the hostilities. Hundreds of thousands of people in Amhara and Afar fled their advance, some alleging abuses against civilians.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian government has urged all capable citizens to war, and it has cut off the Tigray region once again, with phone, internet and banking services down and humanitarian aid trucks almost at a standstill. . Only 7% of the aid needed is reaching the region and food aid inside Tigray has now run out, the US Agency for International Development said last week.

On the defensive, the Ethiopian government rejected international “interference” and accused aid groups of arming or supporting Tigray forces.

US sanctions represent new pressure to stop the fighting, allow unrestricted access to Tigray and engage in dialogue. But the Ethiopian government has declared the leadership of Tigray, which long dominated the government of the country before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power and ousted them, a terrorist group.

And the Tigray forces have set several conditions for the talks, including the resumption of basic services in the region.

