UK Government and Police Servers Vulnerable to New Microsoft Email Hacks, Security Researchers | Science and Technology News





Hackers are targeting Microsoft email servers after a series of vulnerabilities were detailed at a computer security conference earlier this month.

According to security researchers, software updates for these vulnerabilities have been available for months, but more than 50% of Microsoft Exchange servers in the UK have not been updated.

Among the servers still vulnerable to attack are the gov.uk domain from the UK government and the Police.uk domain used by the military in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Image: Several servers in government domains appear to be vulnerable.

Kevin Beaumont, a security researcher who previously worked for Microsoft, criticized the company for a “horrible to know” message that entices customers to update their software.

Beaumont said the vulnerability is “severe as it happens” because the vulnerability could allow a hacker to remotely execute code on an email server without entering a password.

Several security researchers and organizations have reported detecting cyber criminals exploiting this vulnerability and then distributing ransomware to compromise their servers.

The flawed code was fixed in April and May, but Microsoft did not assign Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) issues until July, delaying the method many organizations use to track and update vulnerabilities.

Beaumont wrote, “The fact that many organizations manage vulnerabilities through CVEs has created a situation where Microsoft customers are misinformed about the severity of one of the most important enterprise security bugs this year.”

“Customers who have applied the latest updates are already protected from these vulnerabilities,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

They said they had nothing to share with Beaumont’s criticism of whether it effectively communicated the importance of installing these updates.

At the time Microsoft released a patch for the vulnerability, there were no publicly available proof-of-concept exploits. This usually tells you the degree of risk posed by a given vulnerability. Knowing that Superman has a weakness is different from actually possessing kryptonite.

The CVE identifier was assigned before the hackers using the Orange Tsai handle technically detailed the problem at the Black Hat Computer Security Conference.

Based on these technical details, another hacker could develop an exploit to reproduce Orange Tsai’s method of accessing Exchange servers.

Orange Tsai said he found more vulnerabilities affecting Microsoft Exchange “coming soon” but did not respond to Sky News’ Twitter messages.

Beaumont showed Sky News how to identify thousands of unpatched Exchange Servers running Outlook Web App in the UK. Some of these are in the gov.uk domain and two are in the Police.uk domain.

The UK’s National Cyber ​​Security Center told Sky News:

“At this stage, we see no evidence that the UK organization has been compromised, but we are continuing to monitor the impact.”

“NCSC urges all organizations to protect themselves by installing the latest security updates and report suspected breaches through their website,” he added.

A spokesperson for the security business Mandiant told Sky News it had seen “various industries” being hacked.

“It is difficult to attribute this activity to one group of threat actors, as security researchers have developed and published several examples of proof-of-concept exploit code,” the spokesperson said.

They warn that “this means that any group can take advantage of the exploit and that organizations that have not applied the patch are vulnerable to attack,” they warn, urging patch rates to “keep low” and businesses to apply the patch as soon as possible.

Image: Wanted by the FBI: Chinese named by US for hacking

A new wave of attacks targeting Microsoft Exchange servers comes after Microsoft earlier this year issued a warning about a global hacking campaign targeting servers caused by state-sponsored hackers based in China.

Around 400,000 servers worldwide were “indiscriminately” compromised during espionage campaigns.

The UK government has denounced the “reckless” technique used by China as a method used by cyber espionage to maintain access to victim servers.

Cyber ​​espionage usually wants to observe the target network without interfering, but criminals deploy ransomware to disrupt the network on a regular basis, making important files unrecoverable unless victims pay for extortion.

Last month, Britain and its allies accused China of “organized cyber sabotage” in relation to the campaign.

At the same time, contractors used by Beijing’s cyberintelligence devices were accused of “performing worldwide unauthorized cyber operations for their own personal gain”, but these unauthorized operations were abusing the access rights set by the sanctioned target. It is not clear whether or not espionage campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-government-and-police-servers-vulnerable-to-new-microsoft-email-hack-security-researchers-say-12388802 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos