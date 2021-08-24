United States to sell up to 20 million barrels of SPR oil to comply with 2015 law





Oil rigs are pictured in the Kern River oilfield in Bakersfield, Calif., November 9, 2014. REUTERS / Jonathan Alcorn / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug.23 (Reuters) – The US Department of Energy on Monday said it would sell up to 20 million barrels of crude from the emergency oil reserve to comply with legislation passed in recent years .

Up to 8 million barrels will be offered from the Bryan Mound, Big Hill and West Hackberry sites of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), while one million barrels will be offered from Bayou Choctaw.

Congress passed legislation in 2015 and 2016 to operate the SPR, held in several salt caves on the Texas and Louisiana coasts, to fund the federal government, medical research, and a modernization of the facility.

The sale complies with the 2015 law which provided for supply of 58 million barrels between 2018 and 2025. The SPR has enough crude to meet international supply agreements.

The department said offers must be received by early August 31 and will award contracts no later than September 13. Oil deliveries will take place between October 1 and December 15.

Additional supplies resulting from the sale are expected to weigh on sour crude grades on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico coast, traders said. Mars crude, the main sour crude sold in the US Gulf Coast market, is already about a month’s low due to oversupply and sluggish global demand.

“Any sour, will reach the grades of Mars and Southern Green Canyon,” said one trader.

The bipartite infrastructure deal will be partially funded by a $ 6 billion sale from SPR. Read more

Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by David Holmes

