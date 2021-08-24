SSE, one of the UK’s largest energy providers, acquires first grid-scale battery storage project





SSE’s offshore wind farm, Beatrice, has installed 84 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 7 MW, in the deep sea. Image: SSE.

SSE, a multinational energy company based in Scotland, has obtained development rights from developer Harmony Energy for the first 50 MW battery storage asset.

The project in Wiltshire, South West England, is expected to be fully financed and fully built over the next 18 months. It will then be used by energy companies to provide balancing services to UK power system operator National Grid ESO.

As we put more renewable energy into the grid and phase out fossil fuels, battery storage plays a key role in helping the UK decarbonize, said Richard Cave-Bigley, SSE’s Director of Distributed Power and Storage.

Our Distributed Energy division has ambitions to build a significant battery portfolio that we were considering an early-stage opportunity of around 500 MW, and we hope today’s announcement shows our serious intentions in this market.

The company’s distributed energy team seeks to adopt a whole systems approach by investing, building, and connecting to localized flexible assets. According to the company, this will support the SSE portfolio of renewable energy technologies with the largest portfolios in the UK and Ireland. SSE is one of the UK’s traditional ‘Big Six’ energy providers, serving millions of customers across the country.

Harmony Energy has currently developed two projects in the UK, including the 15 MWh Horse Bay site, completed last year and has a pipeline with over 600 MW of project rights.

The 50MW Wiltshire site, located in the historic town of Salisbury, has been under development for the past four years, with developers expected to launch in March 2020.

Peter Kavanagh, CEO of Harmony Energy, said, “This site demonstrates the company’s expertise in taking complex battery storage developments into the ready-to-build phase.”

It’s great that SSE has shown confidence and made our sale possible. We share their vision and passion to help accelerate the deployment of energy storage devices that are fundamental to the UK’s energy mix and enable reduced carbon emissions.

Sister site Solar Power Portal discussed with Kavanaghat the growing impetus for the development of large-scale battery storage in the UK in late 2020.

This story first appeared on the Solar Power Portal.

