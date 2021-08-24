US military presence in Central Asia unlikely in the face of rising Taliban | Taliban news





The United States is unlikely to gain a military foothold in the Central Asian states north of Afghanistan, as these neighboring governments and powers, Russia and China, prepare for the reality of the Taliban regime, according to analysts.

The United States had established temporary bases in Uzbekistan, which closed in 2005, and in Kyrgyzstan, which closed in 2014, when foreign troops initially invaded Afghanistan in 2001 and overthrew 5 years of Taliban rule, aided in part by the accession of Russia and China. in support of the US and NATO mission.

Twenty years later, Russia and China have deviated from the US strategy towards Afghanistan, pursuing an approach that does not include the US presence in their backyard, Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili, an expert on Asia, told Al. central at the University of Pittsburg. Jazeera.

You could say that Russia has allowed the United States to host military bases in Central Asia, Murtazashvili said. As the war continued, Russia and China were frustrated that this counterterrorism effort was not necessarily working.

As the region prepared for the US withdrawal, Moscow continued to strengthen its significant military and economic influence over former Soviet countries, notably landlocked Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, which, along with Turkmenistan, directly border Afghanistan.

More recently, on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told an online meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which includes Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, that it was vital to avoid the fallout of radical Islam from Afghanistan. The group has agreed to coordinate joint action on Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Beijing has strengthened its financial influence in Central Asia through its Belt and Road initiative and large loans, which have left countries like Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan deeply in debt. China has long feared that instability in Afghanistan and Central Asia could spill over into its turbulent northwestern region.

The influence of Russia and Beijing was fully visible when the Taliban swept through Afghanistan in early August, with Russia conducting large-scale military exercises along the Afghan border with the Uzbek and Tajik military and China conducting exercises. joint counterterrorism campaign with Tajikistan, where observers say Beijing maintains a military base.

Regional strategy

For its part, the United States, fearing the rise of groups like al-Qaeda, because of which it invaded Afghanistan following the attacks of September 11, has reworked its counterterrorism operations for the complete withdrawal of its forces. troops from Afghanistan on August 31.

Defense officials have warned that while it maintains capabilities said to be on the horizon, they have limits. Following the rapid Taliban offensive, the United States has not announced any new security agreements with Afghanistan’s neighbors.

The current options are [Persian] Gulf states, and those are very long flights to Afghanistan, so it’s not a particularly quick way to carry out counterterrorism strikes, former US ambassador to Al Jazeera William Courtney told Al Jazeera. Kazakhstan.

It can be done, but it can be done more effectively from Kyrgyzstan or Uzbekistan, added Courtney, currently deputy principal researcher at the global think tank RAND Corporation.

Messages from Russia and China, meanwhile, have increasingly underscored the willingness to address security issues related to Afghanistan at the regional level, primarily through the CSTO and the United Nations. Shanghai Cooperation Council (OCS), a consortium founded in 2001 by the leaders of China, Russia and Kazakhstan. , in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, told Al Jazeera Niva Yau, a Bishkek-based researcher at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

What this means is that [their approach] does not include the involvement of the United States or other foreign interventions, she said.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin brushed aside the prospect of a US military presence along Afghanistan’s northern border during a summit in Geneva with US President Joe Biden in June.

We do not see how any form of US military presence in Central Asia could enhance the security of the countries involved and / or their neighbors. It would certainly NOT be in Russia’s interest, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabko told the newspaper.

This position has not changed in the context of what is happening in Afghanistan these days.

Change of tone

And while an American presence may be attractive to some Central Asian governments, even beyond the obstacles posed by Moscow and Beijing, they must balance that desire with the new reality in the region.

While many Central Asian governments have pursued for decades policies aimed at securing their governments amid fears of radicalization, spawned, in part, by the presence of the Taliban, recent years have seen signs of softening towards the group, according to Yau.

For many years, Central Asian rulers were very anti-Taliban because they were afraid of radical Islam, she said.

We can make a generalization that there has been a change of tone in Central Asia towards the less Taliban, Tajikistan.

Turkmenistan, long the most favorable to the Taliban in Central Asian states, has sought to strengthen ties with the group in preparation for the US withdrawal.

More surprising have been the steps Uzbekistan has taken to strengthen relations with the Taliban, hosting delegations from the group and offering to host peace talks in recent years.

They really engaged with the Taliban and, I think we can tell, quite wisely made the bet that whoever ruled Kabul they will have a good relationship with these people, Murtazashvili told the University. of Pittsburghs.

Tajikistan, meanwhile, has remained a staunch opponent of the Taliban, continuing to support the Northern Alliance, a besieged collection of anti-Taliban groups that helped topple the group in 2001. The Tajiks are the second largest minority in Afghanistan. .

The change comes as Moscow and Beijing have expressed more openness to cooperating with a Taliban government than their Western counterparts, as they appear to be pursuing what Murtazashvili has described as a strategy of stability at all costs.

Russia thinks maybe the Taliban can provide this, then the Taliban can continue [to] sue these groups like ISIS, she said. This is what really worries the Russians.

At the same time, the Taliban have sought, to some extent, to play nicely with many of their northern neighbors, former US Ambassador Courtney said, making Central Asian governments more reluctant to poison them. relationships.

Unless the Taliban develop antagonistic relations with countries like Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, he said, those governments will be less likely to harbor a US counterterrorism capability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/23/us-military-presence-in-central-asia-unlikely-amid-taliban-rise The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos