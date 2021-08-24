UK Weather: Solar and highs of 26 degrees arrive this week as UK beats summer heat | UK News





Temperatures are set to soar to 26C as the sun finally returns to England after a month of cloudy and gloomy weather.

Meteorological forecasters say the country will enjoy the summer heat as high pressure dominates this week. Wednesday is expected to experience the hottest temperatures.

Mercury can reach up to 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit) in England and Wales, while western parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland can reach as high as 26 degrees Celsius (79 degrees Fahrenheit).

“High pressure dominates this week and is mostly stable with varying amounts of clouds,” said Sarah Kent, Meteorological Department Forecaster.

“But with northeast winds blowing from the North Sea, it will feel colder in some areas, especially later in the week.

“It all depends on the amount of clouds you can see in some areas.”

UV and pollen levels will also be high across England and Wales this week.

But sadly after Wednesday there won’t be “perfectly warm weather” throughout the week, Kent warned, as cold fronts and northeast winds lower temperatures.

This comes after many areas were hit by heavy rains during August, when some areas were wetter than average.

The UK was hit hard by late rains, including the city of London, which had the ninth rainiest on record in August.

Underwater DLR station as heavy rain hits the capital

However, it was a changeable month, with many regions across the country enjoying the seventh warmest August ever.

It came after the hottest temperatures in July of this year, exceeding 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas.

July: People split by British heatwave

“This month has been rocking back and forth for a lot of people, Scotland is drier than usual, and the southeast has also had a lot of heavy rain,” Kent said.

“It wasn’t too bad. The country has generally had 72% of the average rainfall for the month so far. That’s the level we want when we reach the end of August.”

