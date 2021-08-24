Most Americans say declining white population is neither good nor bad for society





A majority of American adults say the declining share of Americans who identify their race as white is neither good nor bad for society, according to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center.

About six in ten adults (61%) say the decline in the proportion of Americans who identify as white, a trend documented this month in new Census Bureau data on Americans who identify as only white and non-Hispanic is neither good nor bad for society. About two in ten (22%) say it’s bad, including 9% who say it’s very bad. Slightly fewer (15%) say it’s good for society, including 7% who say it’s very good, according to the survey of 10,221 adults, conducted July 8-18, 2021.

Majorities of demographic and political groups hold neutral views on the changing racial makeup of the American population. But there are substantial differences in which actions have a positive or negative opinion on the declining proportion of whites in the country.

The Pew Research Center conducted the study to understand public opinions about the declining proportion of Americans who identify as white, a trend that has been going on for decades and has accelerated in recent years. For this analysis, we interviewed 10,221 American adults in July 2021. All of those who took part in this survey are members of the Centers American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel that is recruited through a sample random national residential addresses. This way almost all American adults have a chance to be selected. The survey is weighted to be representative of the adult United States population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education, and other categories. Learn more about the ATP methodology.

Here is the question used for this report, along with the answers and its methodology.

To examine changes in the white population in the United States, we used Pew Research Center tabulations of PL94-171 census data for 2000-2020, Census Bureau tabulations for 1990, and IPUMS 5% census data for 1980. and the 2010 censuses can be found here.

The differences by age are particularly pronounced. Among those aged 18 to 29, about three in ten (29%) say that the fact that whites are declining as a proportion of the US population is good for society, compared to 13% who say it is bad. In contrast, 32% of Americans aged 65 and over say this demographic change is bad for society and only 6% say it is good.

Views also differ markedly by partisanship and ideology, although almost identical majorities of Republicans and Democrats (61% vs. 62%) say it is neither good nor bad for society than whites. decrease as a proportion of the population.

About a third of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents (34%) say declining white population is bad for society, including 38% of conservative Republicans and 26% of moderate and liberal Republicans. Few Republicans (5%) say it’s good for society.

In contrast, about a quarter of Democrats and Skinny Democrats (24%) say this demographic shift is a good thing. However, Liberal Democrats are more likely than Conservative and Moderate Democrats (32% vs. 17%) to say the decline in White share is good for society, while Conservative and Moderate Democrats are more likely than their counterparts. Liberals (18% vs. 7%) to say that this change is bad.

Across all racial and ethnic groups, the majority of Americans say it’s neither good nor bad that whites make up a declining share of the American population, although white adults (26%) are somewhat more likely than blacks (21%), Hispanic and Asian adults. (16% each) to say that the change is bad for the company.

Among white adults, opinions differ little from those of the general public. About six in ten white adults of all ages say the declining share of whites in the population is neither good nor bad for society. But about a third of white adults 65 and over (35%) say it’s bad for society, while only 13% of those under 30 say the same. And consistent with the overall partisan differences in these views, White Democrats (23%) are much more likely than White Republicans (3%) to say that the declining share of whites in the US population is good for society. . Conversely, White Republicans are three times more likely than White Democrats (36% vs. 12%) to say this change is bad.

How the white American population has changed over the decades

For the first time, the 2020 census showed the United States had a shrinking non-Hispanic white population that identifies as a single race, down 3% or about 5.1 million people from 2010 to 2020. The decline was widespread geographically, with 35 states in decline. in their non-Hispanic white populations.

In previous decades, whites had grown in numbers again, but at a slower rate than other racial and ethnic groups, especially Hispanics and Asians. (Unless stated otherwise, all racial groups in this analysis refer to non-Hispanics who identify with a single race.)

Despite its decline since 2010, the non-Hispanic white population of the United States stood at nearly 192.0 million in 2020 and remains the largest racial or ethnic group in the country.

In 32 states, the overall population increased from 2010 to 2020, even as the non-Hispanic white population declined. In these states, the largest declines in the non-Hispanic white population were in Connecticut (-10%), while California, Maryland and New Jersey saw the following largest declines (-8% each ). West Virginia, Illinois, and Mississippi were the only states to see their total populations decline along with its non-Hispanic white population.

Only 15 states and the District of Columbia saw an increase in their non-Hispanic white populations from 2010 to 2020, with the largest coming from DC (+ 25%), Utah (+ 11%) and Idaho ( + 10%).

The share of people in the United States who identify as non-Hispanic whites with no other race has also declined in recent years, from 64% in 2010 to 58% in 2020, according to new census data. This trend dates back decades: Non-Hispanic whites declined as a proportion of the U.S. population from 1980 to 1990 (80% to 76%) and in every decade since then.

The share of non-Hispanic whites in the US population remains much higher than the shares who identify as Hispanic (19%), black (12%) or Asian (6%). Another 4% identify with two or more races and are not Hispanic. This trend is due to several factors. The white population is older than other groups and is aging faster, which contributes to a lower birth rate and an increase in the number of deaths. In addition, immigration is not a source of significant growth for the white population. Immigrants make up a significantly smaller share of the white population than other groups, particularly Asians and Hispanics.

The non-Hispanic white population in the United States that identifies with a single race is expected to fall below 50% by 2045, according to Census Bureau projections. However, this date is speculative, in part due to the growth of the country’s multiracial population, changing demographic trends, and uncertainty about how peoples’ views of their own identity may change over time. time.

Racial identification in the 2020 census

Some people who identify their race as white also identify with another race or as Hispanic or both as Hispanic and with another race. This more broadly defined white population saw modest growth of 2% from 2010 to 2020, from 231.0 million to 235.4 million. However, the group’s share of the US population has declined over the past decade, from 75% to 71%.

The growth in the population of this racial group, referred to in census data as whites alone or in combination, is entirely due to an increase in the number of people who identify as white and another race. From 2010 to 2020, their number increased from 5.0 to 12.2 million for non-Hispanics and from 2.5 million to 18.9 million for Hispanics.

These trends reflect broader societal changes in the United States, such as the growing share of newlyweds marrying someone of another race and the growing number of multiracial or multiethnic babies. Americans’ views on their racial and ethnic identity also change over time, which can lead to changes in how they report their race on census forms. Another contributing factor is that the format of the racial questions in the 2020 census, as well as the way the responses were coded, differed from previous versions of the decennial census.

Note: Here is the question used for this report, along with the answers and its methodology.

Jens Manuel Krogstad is a senior writer / editor specializing in Hispanics, Immigration, and Demography at the Pew Research Center. Amina Dunn is a research analyst focusing on US politics and politics at the Pew Research Center.

