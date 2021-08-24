Is childbirth more dangerous for black women in the UK?





A new report on maternal care shows statistics documenting the increased risk that black women in the UK face during pregnancy and childbirth.

Since 2016, MBRRACE-UK has published a report on maternal morbidity, highlighting racial disparities in maternal care. The 2020 report Inquiries into Maternal death and morbidity found that black women were statistically four times more likely to die during childbirth in the UK than white women.

The report also showed that Asian women were still three times more likely to die from complications than white women. It’s not just within maternal care that black women appear to be at higher risk than other races, as recent pandemics show.

These differences in maternal mortality are dramatic and must be considered in the broader context of race and inequality in the UK health system.

Why are black mothers at higher risk of dying?

MBRRACE-UK pointed to disparities in maternal outcome statistics across several demographic factors such as race, geography and socioeconomic location. However, there appears to be a clear racial barrier between adequate health care and black women, with reports of black women being ignored or overreacted when they complain of pain.

Over the past few years, public and government interest in the apparent inequality in maternal care has increased. In 2020, we’ve seen public response to the dazzling statistics and calls for responses from the NHS and the government.

A public petition, titled Improving Maternal Mortality and Health Care for Black Women, began in the UK, garnering over 187,000 signatures, and was discussed in Parliament in April 2021. This debate led the House of Representatives to talk about extreme racial inequality. The light of maternal care.

Labor MP Janet Daby said, “This year’s coronavirus pandemic has made this gap even more stark.”

She went on to argue that the current racial disparities in the National Institutes of Health are limiting opportunities before children are even born.

In response to a government-commissioned racism report stating that there is no systemic or structural form of racism in the UK, Labor MP Naz Shah said:

‘If there is no racism, why does such a gap exist?’

The COVID-19 death rate was 13 times higher than that of pregnant women of a similar age. The MBRRACE-UK report noted that it is not the time to do the same when it comes to racial inequality in maternal care, as governments have made racial inequality in COVID-19 case outcomes an “international priority”.

Dr. Ria Clark spoke with the BBC about her views on maternal health and racial inequality within the maternal health system. In an interview, she addressed the issue that black women are more likely to be ignored by the medical community, saying, “Black women may not feel that they will be taken seriously, which may make them less likely to disclose their feelings.” pointed out.

As black women are overlooked and ignored, the risk surrounding them during childbirth increases exponentially. According to Clark, many black pregnant women feel their pain is overlooked or ignored in the medical field.

Who is protecting black women in the realm of maternal care?

Birthrights is a non-profit charitable organization whose mission is to “ensure that all people receive the respect and dignity they deserve in pregnancy and childbirth” and to be a voice influencing maternal care and government services. When the non-profit MBRRACE-UK report revealed just how serious racial disparities in healthcare are in the 21st century, it launched an investigation into racial injustice in maternal care in the name of Human Rights Investigation.

Birthrights CEO Amy Gibbs said, “We look forward to sharing our findings with governments and the NHS to ensure that action on racial inequality is shaped by vivid experiences, respect for rights and an anti-racist approach.” said.

What is the next step in maternal care in the UK?

As maternal mortality continues to decline insignificantly from 2012 to 2017, the report suggests that efforts to reduce maternal mortality among women across the UK need to be stepped up. Continuing to focus on regulations and inquiries from organizations like MBRRACE-UK and Birthrights could help reduce maternal deaths if the Department of Health implements the changes.

Such organizations are essential to address these inequalities and hold governments accountable for the inequalities that exist in racially diverse health care.

The Screening Board for Health and Social Welfare has published a publication exploring “The safety of obstetrics and gynecology services in the UK”. While proposing that the UK government should provide safe and personalized care for all mothers and babies, the proposed long-term plan also addresses race, with a “commitment to ensure that 75% of women with BAME backgrounds will receive continued care from 2024” I did.

If the above policy measures were implemented by the government, it would go a long way in improving the care of women across the UK.

However, a separate investigation of the consistent racial bias in healthcare that currently puts black women at risk still needs to be investigated. Whether you’re afraid to say it or ignore it in a medical setting, the statistics are particularly devastating for black women.

Governments and the NHS must take action to eradicate the racial prejudice that MBRRACE-UK says still exists among black women. Labor MP Janet Daby said:

