UK recovery slows as shoppers return tentatively

UK businesses suffered a sharp downturn in August as staff shortages and supply chain problems affected the country’s economic recovery.

The index, which tracks UK corporate output, has fallen to a six-month low of 55.3, data from UK intelligence provider IHS Market showed.

The figure fell sharply from 59.2 in July and came as companies’ ability to do business was limited due to shortages of staff and problems across the supply chain.

The UK had the fastest employment growth since IHS data began in 1998, but job backlogs have risen for the sixth straight month as businesses struggle to keep up with customer demand.

The August figure is still above 50, which means the economy is growing, but progress has definitely slowed.

The data comes as real estate investment trust firm Shaftesbury says shoppers are heading back to the downtown area.

The London-listed company said retailers in the building reported that trade was improving, with a focus on the weekend.

Shaftesbury said daytime walking is now 50% to 60% of pre-pandemic levels.

Encouragingly, the recovery slowed more than the rise in adventurous Londoners, stating that people are once again traveling to the capital for shopping excursions and visiting tourists have also increased noticeably.

Shaftesbury CEO Brian Bickell said: We expect the West Ends’ very large office-based workforce to return in early fall, which has always made a significant contribution to the local weekday economy.

He added that the momentum over the past four months has provided a healthy basis for the prospect of a continued revival in London’s West End and a return to pre-epidemic patterns in the important months leading up to Christmas and New Years. of life and activity.

Improvements can be seen in the rent that Shaftesbury has been able to collect in recent months.

For the three months through June 30, the company collected 51% of the contract rent, compared to only 40% between January and March of this year.

It also fills more space at higher streets.

At the end of March, 8.4% of the Shaftesburys site was vacant, but by the end of July, nearly half of the space had been occupied and the figure had dropped to 4.6%.

Elsewhere in the economic data, both the manufacturing and services sectors showed a weak recovery, after which they recorded their biggest loss of momentum since July.

Analysis of comments provided by survey respondents showed that the rate of production cuts due to shortages of manpower or materials was 14 times higher than usual, the highest since the survey began in January 1998.

New orders growth moderated in August, and export sales growth helped ease the slowdown in domestic demand recovery.

