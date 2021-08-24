US donates 880,460 doses of Moderna vaccine to Kenya





Kenya received 880,460 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning, offered by the United States government. These are the first Moderna vaccines received by Kenya, a country with just 1.48% of its population fully vaccinated, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins.

This is the first of two consignments – which will total 1.76 million doses of Moderna vaccine – transported to Nairobi with the help of UNICEF, the United Nations humanitarian group for children.

“We are very grateful to the US government for this generous donation of Moderna vaccines,” Department of Health Senior Secretary Susan Mochache said in a statement. “This will greatly support the ongoing rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Kenya and help us achieve the goal announced by His Excellency President Kenyatta of vaccinating 10 million Kenyans by the end of December 2021.”

So far, 780,377 people in Kenya have been fully immunized. Vaccines are open to all Kenyans over 18, according to UNICEF.

The country has recorded 229,009 cases of COVID-19 and 4,497 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. The country saw a record number of weekly deaths – 203 – between August 1 and 7, 2021.

Earlier this month, the UK donated 407,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Kenya, bringing the total number of vaccines recently donated in Kenya by the UK to 817,000 doses, UNICEF reports.

On August 3, President Joe Biden announced that the United States had donated and shipped more than 110 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to more than 60 countries. The United States is the world leader in COVID-19 vaccine donation, according to the White House, with more donations than all other countries combined, according to the UN.

The Biden administration’s goal is “to increase global COVID-19 vaccine coverage, prepare for outbreaks, and prioritize healthcare workers and other vulnerable populations based on public health data and data. recognized best practices, and to help our neighbors and other countries in need. States do not have and will not use its vaccines to gain favor with other countries. “

“Our goal is to save lives,” the White House said in a statement. Indonesia, Colombia, Bangladesh, Philippines, Pakistan and Vietnam received the largest amounts of donated vaccines from the United States as of August 3.

Monday’s expedition was the United States’ first donation to Kenya.

Vaccines in Kenya have arrived through COVAX, an initiative of several global groups, including the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and are part of the COVID-19 Access Tool Accelerator, global collaboration to accelerate development, production and equity. access to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines.

COVAX’s goal is to deliver at least 2 billion doses of vaccine to participating countries around the world by 2021, including Kenya. The United States has said it will continue to work with COVAX to provide vaccines.

“This is a unique moment in history, and it takes American leadership, science and ingenuity, persistence, and we are demonstrating that we can get results for people around the world,” the Maison said. White.

