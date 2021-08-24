Activists call for a just transition for British oil workers





In the past, ships like Greenpeace’s Rainbow Warrior III have often been an inconvenience to North Sea oil and gas workers as they have been deployed by campaign groups to thwart projects and highlight the environmental damage caused by the energy industry.

However, in recent months, the Rainbow Warrior, a 58-meter motorized sailing vessel named after a former Greenpeace vessel that was sunk by French secret agents in 1985, has switched “on behalf of North Sea oil and gas workers in ports in Scotland and northeast England”. .

It may seem like an unlikely alliance, but to environmentalists, it will help advance the goal of hastening the shutdown of the UK’s fossil fuel industry.

Other activist groups such as Greenpeace and Platform are arguing with politicians that oil and gas workers are at risk of “lagging behind” as the UK reduces its dependence on hydrocarbons to meet its net zero-emissions target by 2050.

“Often people may mistakenly think that all oil workers are millionaires, but in reality many people … . . said Mel Evans, oil team leader at Greenpeace UK. “They deserve the protection of their rights and livelihoods through energy transition.”

A moth oil rig with a base for a new wind turbine in Cromarty Firth, Scotland © Peter Summers/Getty Images

Offshore oil and gas producers and suppliers still employ more than 118,000 people in the UK, despite the loss of tens of thousands of jobs in two price crashes since 2014. Some communities, especially in areas like northeast Scotland, still depend on industry for employment.

Climate activists want the UK to move faster to reduce fossil fuel extraction by banning all new oil and gas exploration. But as part of that push, they argue that we must avoid the mistakes of the past, when entire communities were ravaged by the closure of coal mines or steel mills in the 1980s and 1990s.

The latest campaign means you’ve found something in common with your previous opponents. Unionists oppose calls for a speedy closure of the North Sea, but want oil and gas workers a chance to change jobs as hydrocarbon production declines.

Some workers, like 35-year-old Kenny Nicolson, have already made strides in the oil and gas sector, where he said he’s seen “a lot of booms and busts in the last decade.”

Nicolson, a project manager based in Aberdeen, started working at power company SSE in March on a subsea cabling project up to 440 kilometers northeast of England that uses electricity from a wind farm on Scotland’s east coast.

He sees a lot of room for others to move, saying his new job requires a field “very similar” to when he was in the oil and gas sector. “In terms of technology, there is too much to transfer,” Nicolson said.

Lucy Harper, an environmental advisor working in BP’s offshore wind sector after eight years in energy majors working on oil and gas projects, said she’s been on a “very steep learning curve” since switching to renewables.

Lucy Harper, who works in BP’s offshore wind sector, says she’s been on a ‘very steep learning curve’ since transitioning from an oil and gas project.

But many things she needs to know in the new role, such as how UK regulations are shaped, are very “similar,” Harper added. “You can build that foundation.”

Others, especially self-employed offshore contractors, find the transition not so smooth. The number has risen since the oil price crash in 2014 as companies tried to cut full-time workers to cut costs, the union said.

According to several contractors, these challenges come from separate technical and certification bodies for different parts of the energy sector. To transition, you will need to finance your education out of your own pocket to get the right certification, which often involves a lot of duplication.

“There is a lack of harmony between different things. [skills] An Aberdeenshire worker who has spent nearly 25 years in the oil and gas field explained. “My family is from a mining town in the central belt of Scotland. For me you can see the same thing coming back, except for our generation who are watching it.”

A survey of 600 international workers by organizations including Friends of the Earth Scotland and Platform found that each worker, on average, spends £1,824 per year on education. In the worst case, activists say individuals will have to pay up to £14,000.

Self-employed contractors said they were faced with having to keep their certifications up to date for both industries because there was still not enough work to go all-out to renewables. Moreover, once built, an offshore wind farm requires a much smaller team than an oil rig to operate it.

Greenpeace and others have been campaigning for transferable “overseas technical passports” for government funding to overcome retraining barriers and support contractors.

Workers on the North Sea Culzean gas field platform about 230 km east of Aberdeen © Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

“I think there has to be synergy here. if there is a difference [between energy sectors] they are not that big of a difference [so as] Richard Hardy, Scottish national secretary for trade union Prospect, said:

Certification bodies say they are aware of the difficulties. John McDonald, CEO of oil and gas technology organization OPITO, said this is a “complex environment” given the size of the entire energy sector.

The industry has promised to deliver a “people and skills plan” to UK ministers by March next year. The sectoral trade organization OGUK said its members were “very supportive” of “minimizing barriers to transferability”.

The government announced at the beginning of this year that the ‘North Sea Transition Deal’ is ‘tens of thousands of jobs… . . It ensures that high-skilled workers and supply chains are not left behind as the oil and gas sector transitions to a low-carbon future.”

But climate activists have argued that progress is too slow. “Part of the disappointment. . . Gabrielle Jeliazkov, Campaign Manager for the platform, said:

