U.S. regulators fully approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine – News-Herald





By LAURAN NEERGAARD ​​and MATTHEW PERRONE

WASHINGTON The United States gave full approval to the Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, a milestone that could help boost public confidence in the shots as the nation battles the most contagious coronavirus mutant to date.

The vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech now enjoys the strongest approval from the Food and Drug Administration, which has never had so much evidence to judge the safety of injections. More than 200 million doses of Pfizer have already been administered in the United States and hundreds of millions more around the world since emergency use began in December.

The public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards of safety, efficacy and manufacturing quality that the FDA demands of an approved product, said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. Today’s milestone brings us one step closer to changing the course of this pandemic in the United States

The United States becomes the first country to fully approve the vaccine, according to Pfizer, and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement he hoped the move would help increase confidence in our vaccine because vaccination remains the best tool. available to help protect lives.

US vaccinations hit their lowest point in July. As delta fills hospital beds, shots are on the rise again with one million a day given Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Just over half of the American population is fully vaccinated with one of the country’s three options, from Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.

The FDA’s action could also provide more incentive for businesses, universities and local governments to mandate more vaccines. This month, New York City, New Orleans and San Francisco all imposed proof of vaccination requirements in restaurants, bars and other indoor locations. At the federal level, President Joe Biden is requiring officials to sign forms certifying that they have been vaccinated or to submit to regular tests and other requirements.

Anxious Americans are increasingly on board: Nearly 6 in 10 support requiring people to be fully immunized to travel on planes or attend crowded public events, according to a recent Associated Press poll. NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The term becomes much easier when you have full approval, said Dr Carlos del Rio of Emory University. I think a lot of companies were waiting for it.

The FDA, like regulators in Europe and much of the world, initially authorized emergency use of the Pfizers vaccine based on a study that followed 44,000 people aged 16 and over for at least two months, the period in which serious side effects usually occur.

This is shorter than the six months of data security normally required for full approval. So Pfizer continued with this study, and the FDA also looked at the actual safety evidence in deciding to fully authorize the vaccine for people 16 years of age and older, those who have been studied the longest. Pfizers shot still has an emergency authorization for 12-15 year olds.

Even after hundreds of millions of injections, serious side effects such as chest pain and heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults remain extremely rare, the FDA said.

Regarding efficacy, the six-month follow-up of the original Pfizers study showed that the vaccine remained 97% protective against severe COVID-19. Protection against milder infections declined slightly, from a peak of 96% two months after the second dose to 84% in six months.

This data came before the extra-contagious delta variant began to spread, but other data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the vaccine still does a good job of preventing serious illnesses caused by this mutant.

As with all discussions of booster doses, the FDA clearance does not cover them. The agency will decide this separately.

The FDA is already authorizing the emergency use of a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for people with severely weakened immune systems, such as organ transplant recipients who do not respond as strongly to the usual two injections. For anyone who has received these vaccines, the Biden administration is planning a booster starting in the fall if the FDA and CDC agree.

It also remains to decide on the vaccination of children under 12 years of age. Pfizer and Moderna are studying young people, with data expected in the fall.

