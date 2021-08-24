Britain’s problems with slowing growth and rising prices likely to get worse | Larry Elliot





Growth is slowing and price pressure is increasing. Consumers are anxious and lack of important goods. The situation in England in the mid-1970s was when the word stagflation was used to describe the combination of a recession and rising cost of living.

And it is boredom that plagues today’s economy in a much lighter form. The shortage is computer chips rather than crude oil, but the latest snapshot from IHS Markit/Cips suggests businesses are again facing supply and demand constraints.

Clearly, an incurable optimist can give a good rating on the latest Purchasing Managers Index. The economy is growing at a relatively healthy pace, businesses are hiring more people, and there are signs that price pressures are easing.

The reality is much less optimistic. According to Purchasing Managers, activity slowed over the three-month period and declined more than expected in an economist survey. Incidents of reduced production due to labor or material shortages are 14 times higher than usual and the highest since 1998 when the PMI was first created.

It’s a supply issue. The demand issue is that despite warm weather and the NHS vaccine program, Covid-19 hasn’t gone away. As the number of cases is increasing rather than decreasing, consumers are anxious.

A classic double wemi. Meanwhile, companies must pay higher wages to fill the labor shortage. On the other hand, demand began to decline. The economy will continue to grow smoothly in the third quarter of 2021, but at a much slower rate than the 4.8% in the second quarter.

That double blow could easily be a triple blow if the economy struggles to cope with the government’s withdrawal of support. Rishi Sunak has no intention of withdrawing from plans to finish his vacation plans next month, and given the record vacancies, there is no reason why he should.

But it’s easy enough to imagine a scenario where consumers decide that eating out or visiting a movie theater isn’t worth the risk. This is especially true if the company raises prices to cover higher wage costs. UK mini stagflation will get worse before it gets better.

US buyout experts prefer the UK over other European countries.

With the private equity bid war on Morrisons in full swing, it was only a matter of time before other supermarkets caught the attention of acquiring traders. Sainsburys stock rose to its highest level in seven years after a weekend report that US buyout expert Apollo was watching.

British grocery chains are getting all this attention for a reason. They generate a lot of cash. And they look cheap in current market valuations.

The last point applies not only to supermarkets, but to UK plc as a whole. The London market was lagging behind Wall Street, and the high valuation of US companies meant US private equity funds were looking around the world to find cheap places. According to Chicago-based global law firm Mayer Brown, the number of U.S. private equity acquisitions in the past year has risen from 37 to 65.

The weaker pound, which reflects the post-Brexit sluggish economic performance, is one of the reasons why US companies prefer the UK over other European countries. Another is the shared Anglo-Saxon business model in which the UK is more open to private equity than Germany or France.

According to Mayer Brown, US private equity firms prefer the UK’s flexible labor market because it makes it easier to restructure the workforce, and that’s true. Morrisons’ bidders were keen to dispel the notion that supermarkets were viewed as ripe for cost savings and asset removal. But as Mandy Rice-Davies said: They will. Isn’t it?

