US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban rise up | Taliban news





If an individual could bring peace to Afghanistan, US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad presented himself as the man for the job.

Ultimately, however, the seasoned diplomat appears to have overseen nothing more than the demise of the republic he helped assemble.

The 70-year-old envoy has spent years leading Washington in talks with the Taliban that paved the way for the deal to end America’s longest war and leave Afghanistan.

This milestone came after more than a year of intense shuttle diplomacy during which Khalilzad visited foreign capitals, attended summits in glitzy hotels, and delivered speeches to prestigious think tanks.

The Taliban were ready to discuss a compromise, he assured his hearings.

Once a prolific voice on social media, Khalilzad has fallen silent since the Taliban returned to power following the collapse of the US-backed government in the face of a crushing blitzkrieg.

The State Department said last week that the envoy remained in Qatar, working over the phone in hopes of encouraging a diplomatic settlement.

But the deal he hoped could end the war had actually sparked disaster.

Husain Haqqani, a senior researcher at the Hudson Institute, said Khalilzad had told successive US presidents eager to withdraw their troops that he had a peace deal, but that it was in fact a surrender.

He negotiated badly, emboldened the Taliban and claimed the talks would lead to a power-sharing deal even if the Taliban had no intention of sharing power, Haqqani told AFP.

Historical career

Khalilzad took control of the US-Afghanistan portfolio in 2018 after the Trump administration appointed him special envoy overseeing negotiations with the Taliban.

The new assignment follows a busy career. Khalilzad had fashioned embryonic governments in Afghanistan and Iraq following successive US invasions, earning a reputation for bringing together disparate groups.

Washington’s decision to continue talks follows years of growing violence in Kabul, where the Taliban has unleashed chaos by sending waves of suicide bombers into the Afghan capital.

Khalilzad secured the release of Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar from the Pakistan Guard to launch the initiative, with the two sides concocting a deal for the US withdrawal after nearly 20 years of conflict.

During the months of negotiations in Qatar, Khalilzad reportedly developed close relations with the Taliban delegation.

Baradar, right, and Khalilzad shake hands after signing the US troop withdrawal agreement, February 2020 [Ibraheem al Omari/Reuters]

Images posted online showed the gregarious envoy sharing laughs and smiles with Taliban negotiators, stoking resentment in the war raging Afghanistan.

But when the US Withdrawal Agreement was finally signed in February 2020 in a lavish ceremony in Doha, Khalilzad had obtained nothing more than mostly nebulous assurances from the Taliban about a future peace.

Khalilzad made only one strong pledge that they would not attack the United States and its allies, Kate Clark of the Afghanistan Analysts Network wrote in a new report.

More vague were the Taliban’s promises to abandon al-Qaeda and other international armed groups, and to start talking to the Afghan government.

Little time, space to maneuver

Looking back, the deal appears to have been just a series of American concessions.

The United States was leaving Afghanistan without a ceasefire and had not even established a framework for a future peace process, which would be vital to lock in a settlement to end the war.

Rather than securing compromises from the Taliban in the months following the deal, Khalilzad put more pressure on the Afghan government by heavily arming the palace to release thousands of Taliban prisoners who immediately bolstered their ranks. .

To add to Kabul’s woes, the deal effectively triggered a countdown, with the United States promising to withdraw all its remaining troops from Afghanistan by May 2021, a deadline subsequently extended to September. US President Joe Biden then lowered the date to August 31

The Afghan government found itself with little time or space to maneuver.

Bidens’ decision in April to continue with the withdrawal lit the final fuse, sparking an all-out offensive by the Taliban who toppled the Afghan government by force on August 15.

Two days earlier, US lawmaker Michael Waltz, an Afghan veteran, sent a letter to Biden pillorying Khalilzads’ performance.

Khalilzad gave you bad advice and his diplomatic strategy failed dramatically, he wrote.

In light of this disaster, the Ambassador (Khalilzad) should resign immediately or be relieved of his duties.

On the same day, Khalilzad sent his final tweet begging the Taliban to withdraw their fighters as they converged on Kabul.

We demand an immediate end to attacks on cities, demand a political settlement and warn that a government imposed by force will be a pariah state, the envoy wrote.

By then it was too late.

