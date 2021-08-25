Trump Ally Herschel Walker is candidate for US Senate in GeorgiaExBulletin





Then-President Donald Trump bumps into Herschel Walker during a 2020 campaign rally in Atlanta. Walker filed documents on Tuesday to run for the U.S. Senate in the key state of Georgia. John Bazemore / AP .

Herschel Walker, a former University of Georgia football star and friend and ally of former President Donald Trump, is running for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, setting up a top-tier Republican primary next year in the crucial state of the battlefield.

Walker enters a growing field seeking to overthrow Democrat Raphael Warnock, Georgia’s first black senator, with strong encouragement from Trump, who has been fixated on Georgian politics since he narrowly lost all 16 electoral votes to state in the 2020 presidential election.

Walker, the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner and native of Wrightsville, Ga., Lived in Texas for a long time after a professional football career that ended in Dallas, but he changed his voter registration last week to a Atlanta home owned by his wife, Julie Blanchard. Blanchard is being investigated by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office for possible illegal voting after the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that she voted in Georgia while living in Texas.

Walker also repeated false allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election, although election officials found no evidence of widespread fraud affecting the result.

It is not known when Walker will make an official announcement in the Senate. Campaign documents filed Tuesday end months of speculation about his political plans, including a prediction in June by Trump that the former football star would soon be preparing for the Republican primary.

“He told me he was going to do it, and I think he will,” Trump told conservative radio Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show. “He’s a great guy. He’s a patriot. And he’s a very loyal person, he’s a very strong person. They love him in Georgia, I’ll tell you.”

Some national Republicans were suspicious of Walker’s candidacy, however. The first-time candidate comes with potential baggage that could hurt his chances in the primary and general election, including his residency in Texas.

Walker has spoken openly about his past struggles with mental health and dissociative identity disorders, including alleged outbursts of violence against his ex-wife, Cindy Grossman. A recent Associated Press report also covered more details about the divorce, including unreported threats against her, overrated claims about her business relationship, and erratic behavior with her business partners.

But a recent poll by the left-wing Public Policy Polling gave Walker high favor ratings and name recognition among Georgia GOP voters.

There are currently three other candidates vying for the Republican nomination to challenge Warnock: Gary Black, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner; Kelvin King, a black military veteran and owner of a construction company who helped Trump launch his “Black Voices” coalition; and Latham Saddler, Navy veteran and banking executive.

Warnock took office in January after a historic second round of special elections that saw Democrats take tight control of the Senate, and the seat is a prime target for Republicans as they approach the 2022 midterm.

The Senate is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Harris being the deciding vote for Democrats.

