4 million fund to boost UK biomass production





Twenty-four projects will receive up to 200,000 government funding to increase UK production of biomass that can be used as a source of green energy. Projects include growing algae in whiskey making, increasing yields of grass varieties and accelerating willow breeding. -Carbon renewable energy generation and a key component of the UK’s commitment to combat climate change.

Seaweed, grown from aquaculture and whiskey-making by-products, is one of 24 projects today (Wednesday, 25 August) funded by 4 million governments to boost biomass production.

Twenty-four innovative projects, from startups and family-run businesses to research institutions and universities, will receive up to 200,000 funding from the government’s Biomass Feedstock Innovation Program to produce low-carbon energy using organic materials.

This project will increase biomass productivity in the UK through the breeding, planting, growing and harvesting of organic energy materials.

Biomass refers to sustainably derived plant materials that can be used as fuel to produce energy or to make products such as chemicals and bioplastics. This is a small but important part of the renewable energy mix that the UK requires to deliver on its commitment to eradicating its contribution to climate change by 2050, and is also supported by the UK’s independent Committee on Climate Change.

Biomass materials include non-food energy crops such as grass and hemp, materials from forestry, and marine-based materials such as algae and algae.

Energy Secretary Sir Callanan said:

Working to develop new, greener fuels such as biomass is an important part of building the diverse and green energy mix needed to meet our climate change goals.

We are supporting innovators in the UK to provide their own biomass materials. It’s part of a broader plan to continue reducing carbon emissions while we build greener.

fund beneficiary

Today’s fund recipients are:

Carlisle-based Rickerby Estates Ltd has been awarded more than 150,000 to expand its willow crop harvest using new advanced technologies such as automated processing machines controlled by GPS satellite guidance systems. Green Fuels Research Limited of Gloucestershire has received over 190,000. For a project that uses wastewater from the brewery and dairy industry to enable the production of microscopic algae for biomass, Scarborough-based SeaGrown Limited will use more than 180,000 funds to develop new technologies to farm and harvest algae off the coast of North Yorkshire. To do this, we utilize the following seaweed qualities: Sources of biomass and the ability to remove carbon from the atmosphere Impact Laboratories Limited of Stirlingshire, Scotland, has hired more than 170,000 people to explore innovations in commercially growing algae using the heat provided by geothermal heated water in an abandoned mine area. received. Received over 160,000 for Aberystwyth University, Wales, and Miscanspeed. The project is aimed at improving the breeding of high yielding resilient Miscanthus or elephant grass breeds suitable for biomass use in the UK.

As a result of 4 million government funding, the Biomass Feedstock Innovation Program is a program that uses organic materials from domestic sources rather than using imported materials, with 24 projects supporting rural economies across the UK, including job creation and investment incentives. It will allow us to supply more.

The Biomass Feedstock Innovation Program is funded through the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s Billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio. It supports the Prime Minister’s 10-Point Plan for the Green Industrial Revolution, which outlines the approach governments will take to build a better environment, support green jobs and accelerate the road to net zero.

UK Net Zero Business Champion Andrew Griffith said:

Innovation is critical to achieving a low-carbon future, and it’s fantastic that the UK is home to some of the world’s best entrepreneurial talents that will help deliver on our climate change commitments.

This funding for biomass feedstock will not only help achieve net zero by 2050, but also justly reward innovative people and businesses that are leading the way to a brighter, cleaner future.

The UK government will announce a new biomass strategy in 2022. The strategy will examine the amount of sustainable biomass available to the UK and how it can best be utilized across the economy to help achieve the government’s net zero and broad environmental commitments.

Matthew Brown, co-founder of Forest Creation Partners, said:

Through these government funds, we can find more places to plant trees across the country, fight climate change and support local nature and communities.

We are proud to be the UK’s global leader in using data science to make a greener and better world.

Dr Sebastien Jubeau and Dr Douglas McKenzie, founders of Phycofoods, traded under Phyco-F, said:

At Phyco-F, we are pleased to enter into an agreement to evaluate the potential to produce microalgae in significant industrial quantities using CO2 and nutrients produced as a byproduct of whiskey production.

If this assessment is promising, we will work with partners in the whiskey industry to develop plans for the UK’s first pilot plant, which will be operational before the end of 2023.

In November 2020, the government launched a brand called Together For Our Planet, which provides practical tools, resources and advice to help businesses take action on climate change, understand their emissions, and develop plans to combat climate change. I did.

Notes to Editors The Biomass Feedstock Innovation Program is being funded through the Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy’s 1 Billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, which aims to accelerate the commercialization of innovative clean energy technologies and processes by the 2020s and 2030s. . Phase 2 will help expand the UK’s sustainable biomass supply over the next few years to produce innovations that address some of the barriers to feedstock production. An innovation plan that can make a positive material contribution to the UK feedstock supply in Phase 2, a successful Phase 1 project will establish a project plan to successfully construct, operate, test, refine and evaluate innovations and provide a clear commercialization plan. deployment path

Read the full list of successful projects.

