Epidemics in the United States force early reversals of in-person learning





ATLANTA Weeks after the start of the new school year, a growing number of US districts have discontinued in-person learning or switched to hybrid models due to the rapid rise in coronavirus infections.

More than 80 school districts or chartered networks have closed or delayed in-person classes for at least one entire school in more than a dozen states. Others have sent entire grade levels home or have half of their students stay home on hybrid schedules.

Setbacks in most of the small rural districts that were among the first to return dampen hopes of a sustained and widespread return to classrooms after two years of schooling disrupted by the pandemic.

In Georgia, where in-person classes are suspended in more than 20 districts that have started the school year without a mask requirement, some superintendents say the virus appeared to spread through schools before sending students home.

We just couldn’t handle it with so many staff, having to cover classes and the rapid spread, said Eddie Morris, district superintendent of 1,050 students in Johnson County, Georgia. With 40% of students in quarantine or isolation, the district switched last week to online education until September 13.

More than one in 100 school-aged children have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks in Georgia, according to state health data released on Friday. Children aged 5 to 17 are currently more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than adults.

Before the latest resurgence of the virus, hopes were high that schools across the country could approach normalcy, overcoming stops and starts in distance learning that interfered with the work of some parents and hurt the academic performance of many students. .

Most epidemiologists say they still believe face-to-face schooling can be conducted safely, and that this is important given the academic, social and emotional damage to students since the pandemic hit American schools. in March 2020.

In some cases, experts say, the reversals reflect a negligent approach among districts that have acted as if the pandemic is essentially over.

People should realize that it is not over yet. This is a real problem, a real public health problem, said Dr. Tina Tan, professor of medicine at Northwestern University who chairs the section of infectious diseases at the American Academy of Pediatrics. You must do everything to prevent the spread of COVID in the school.

Tan and others say this means not only masks in schools, but a push for vaccination, social distancing, ventilation and other precautions, offering multiple layers of protection.

Dairean Dowling-Aguirre’s 8-year-old son was less than two weeks out of the school year when he and other third-graders were sent home last week in Cottonwood, Ariz.

The boy took online classes last year and was thrilled when his parents said he could attend school in person. But Dowling-Aguirre said she was becoming more anxious as infections increased. Masks were optional in her sons’ class and she said less than 20% of students wear them.

Then she got a call from the principal telling her that her son had been exposed and had to stay home for at least a week. What is of particular concern is that his parents are watching over his son after school and that his mother has multiple sclerosis.

It’s certainly a big worry about how it’s going to go from here on out and how schools are going to handle it, she said.

In Georgia, more than 60,000 students from over 3% of the 1.7 million states in public schools are so far affected by the closures. Many superintendents said they have already registered more cases and quarantines than during the entire last year, when most rural districts held in-person classes for most students.

This year, you saw it very quickly, said Jim Thompson, superintendent of Screven County, Georgia. Children in the same class, you would have two or three in this class.

Thompson said the 25-bed county hospital warned it was overloaded with infections, but what prompted him to send the district’s 2,150 students home was he feared that he cannot give lessons.

You don’t want to start the school day and find you don’t have enough teachers, Thompson said.

The assault leads to changes in mask policies. Weeks before school started, only a handful of large districts covering less than a quarter of Georgia’s students required face coverings. Now, the mask mandates cover more than half of the students.

Part of the mask policy change is driven by a change in guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC now advises that when everyone is wearing masks, students exposed to 3 feet (1 meter) or more should not be sent home if they do not have symptoms.

Angela Williams, the superintendent of Burke County, Ga., Said she believes the masks and the rule will help her district of 4,200 students near Augusta avoid further disruption after her current two-week shutdown .

This will reduce the number of students needing to be quarantined, Williams said.

Georgia told districts in early August they could choose their own quarantine policy and some relaxed rules.

Thompson, however, said Screven would likely tighten his policy upon his return and force everyone exposed to quarantine for at least a week due to Delta’s high level of contagion.

We started by using that latitude as much as possible, ”said Thompson. “It didn’t work for us locally.

Some districts are also looking to increase vaccination rates among eligible staff and students, but most schools in the South appear unlikely to mandate vaccination or teacher testing, unlike West Coast and Northeast states. is. Thompson said he sought to set up a vaccination clinic in Screven County last week but had so few takers it was canceled.

Despite the disruption, there is still strong resistance to masks. In Columbia County, which has 28,000 students, a suburb of Augusta, officials said they were replacing Plexiglas dividers in school cafeterias, as well as limiting field trips, assemblies school and group work in class. But the district continues to strongly recommend masks.

Even some districts that have sent all of their students home do not expect to need masks when they return, facing opposition from parents and the school board.

They wanted it to be the parents’ decision, Morris said of the school board members.

Invalid username / password.

Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you submit your account email, we’ll send you an email with a reset code.

” Previous

A Freeport educator among the 3 finalists for the Maine Teacher of the Year

Next ”

New data shows a wide range of COVID-19 vaccination rates among students in Maine. This iframe contains the logic required to handle severity forms powered by Ajax.

Related stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/08/24/u-s-outbreaks-force-early-reversals-of-in-person-learning/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos