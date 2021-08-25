Premier League clubs will not reveal players to match on UK Red List | Premier League





Premier League clubs have united against FIFA and have refused to release their international player from the country on the UK Red List.

Due to heightened controversy over quarantine restrictions and no waivers for players returning from red zone countries, the Premier League clubs reluctantly but unanimously decided to take action at a meeting on Tuesday. The Premier League, which supports the club’s position, also expressed concern over FIFA’s decision to allow the Conmebol team to hit three fixtures in their next two international breaks.

The Egyptian free agent on Monday said it had received a letter from Liverpool explaining why Mohamed Salah could not play in the World Cup qualifier against Angola in Cairo next week. Liverpool have also informed the Brazilian free agent that Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino will not be released for World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Argentina and Peru, and Salah will have to self-isolate for 10 days after returning. Manchester City have taken the same stance as Ederson and Gabriel Jesus.

Nearly 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs were scheduled to tour 26 Red Zone countries at International Window in September.

The Premier League added in a statement that it had confirmed that FIFA’s decision not to extend the temporary release exception for players who had to be quarantined after returning from international duty was in line with FIFA’s current position. Addendum: Extensive discussions with both the FA and government have been conducted to find a solution. , however, the exemption was not granted due to ongoing public health concerns related to travelers coming from red list countries.

If they have to undergo quarantine on their return from the Red List countries, not only will the player’s well-being and fitness be greatly affected, but they will also be unable to prepare and play for two Premier League matches, a UEFA club competition day and a third round. EFL Cup. This period takes into account a 10-day hotel quarantine upon return to England but does not include the additional time required for players to recover to game health.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “It is something we are proud of to everyone involved that Premier League clubs have always supported their players’ aspirations to represent their country.” However, clubs have come to the conclusion that it is entirely unreasonable to release a player in these new circumstances, however reluctantly. We understand the challenges that exist in the international schedule and are open to actionable solutions.

The club also complained about FIFA’s decision to extend the duration of the Conmebols international tournament in September and October from 9 to 11 days. This imposes additional international obligations on players in the region, impairing their ability to represent their clubs, the Premier League statement said. FIFA has urged all stakeholders to work together to reach an agreeable conclusion on this matter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/24/premier-league-clubs-will-not-release-players-for-matches-on-uks-red-list The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos