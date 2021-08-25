Paul Whelan’s attorneys seek transfer to US, file petition in Russian court – The Oakland Press





Paul Whelan’s attorneys have filed a petition with a Russian court to have the jailed American complete his 16-year sentence in the United States

Vladimir Zherebenkov and Olga Karlova filed the petition on August 20 with the Moscow City Court on the basis of Articles 469 and 470 of the Russian Criminal Procedure Code.

Whelan, 51, a resident of Novi, traveled to Moscow in December 2019 to attend the wedding of a personal friend. On December 28, he was arrested by the Russian Federal Security Service at the Metropol Hotel in Moscow, who then charged him with espionage. Although prosecutors never presented any evidence to prove his alleged wrongdoing, Whelan was sentenced on June 15, 2020 to 16 years in prison.

The Moscow City Court must now decide whether or not Whelan is a candidate for the transfer. Whelan is currently imprisoned at IK-17, a Russian labor camp in Mordovia.

Haley Stevens continues to push for Paul Whelan’s release from Russian prison

David Whelan, Paul’s brother, said it is not clear what Paul’s understanding of this legal process is and whether he has confirmed his support.

“Some Russian media have indicated that Paul has requested a transfer: it is not at all clear,” he said. “The director of IK-17 continues to bar phone calls to Paul’s lawyers or the US Embassy where Paul could get information or advice. We hope that Paul’s wishes will soon be clarified and that the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia will stop barring access to his lawyer.

According to David Whelan, if the Russian court approved a transfer to the United States, Paul would serve the remainder of his 16-year sentence “in an American prison and without the possibility of appealing the wrongful conviction. It does not sound like fairness or justice.

Whelan added, “I guess it will fail, but that’s a guess from someone who doesn’t know anything about anything.”

Last month, members of Congress, including U.S. Representative Haley Stevens (D-Rochester Hills), stood with Paul’s sister Elizabeth Whelan in Washington DC to continue calling for the release of detained Americans. wrongly in Russian prisons.

Today, 944 days have passed since my voter, Paul Whelan, was wrongly detained in Russia, Stevens said. He has been 944 days away from friends, family, a comfy bed, and community in Novi, Michigan. It’s 944 days too long. He has been held in a prison camp where he has been since August 2020 following a complete sham of a trial where they had no evidence.

On August 4, UK Embassy staff traveled to Mordovia and visited Whelan and said “he appeared to be in good health”. It was a visit Paul did not expect, according to David Whelan.

The visit took place days before Whelan was released from solitary confinement, which lasted for 30 days. It is still unclear why he was placed in solitary confinement to begin with, according to David Whelan.

Paul said a fellow inmate described his isolation as more severe than normal, ”he said. “The prison did not allow Paul to shower or exercise for the entire month. This is both a human rights violation and a violation of FSIN regulations, neither of which comes as a surprise to the IK-17 work colony… Apparently Paul was placed in isolation for a month due to an accumulation of pettiness.

Whelan was able to resume the conversation with his parents. Before being put in solitary confinement, Whelan spoke weekly to his parents, who live in Michigan.

“We are happy that he can speak with our parents again,” said David Whelan. “It is hard to believe that this arbitrary punishment had any other purpose than to isolate Paul. He complains to the media and others of human rights violations only to be inflicted again. Paul still couldn’t call the U.S. Embassy or its lawyer. We continue to hope that someone, somewhere, is making an effort to secure Paul’s release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theoaklandpress.com/2021/08/24/paul-whelans-lawyers-seeking-u-s-transfer-submit-motion-to-russian-court The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos