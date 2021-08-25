Across the UK, an average of 100 lives a day due to COVID-19, statistics show | covid





Official statistics show Covid is taking an average of 100 lives a day across the UK.

But the figures are only part of the story.

Scientists and scholars are looking at the profiles of dying people to see how they compare to previous waves.

So what do we know?

The age profile of people dying from Corona has changed.

At the peak of the second wave in January, people under the age of 65 accounted for only 11% of deaths. It has accounted for about 25% of deaths in recent weeks.

However, the total number of deaths this round is quite low. In the week through August 13, 652 people were killed in the UK. In the week ending January 22, this number was 9,056.

Across the UK, the rate of deaths over 65 years of age has decreased in recent weeks from a January high.

Kevin McConway, Professor Emeritus of Applied Statistics at The Open University, noted that 7% of the 571 COVID-19 deaths registered in England and Wales between 13 August and 13 August were under the age of 50.

He notes that the last time the UK exceeded 571 deaths in a week was at the end of March this year, and less than 4% were under the age of 50. Looking back to mid-October 2020, when the overall death toll figure was roughly similar at less than 2% of Covid-19 – the related deaths were those under the age of 50.

The reason older people die less often than in previous epidemics is the effectiveness of the UK’s vaccine program, which prioritizes population groups by age.

If vaccine coverage were the same for all age groups, experts would expect nearly all COVID-19 deaths among older adults to be the same. However, younger people are not getting vaccinated at the same rate as older people, so the death rate among young people is relatively increasing.

There was no vaccine last October and most of the older people were vaccinated at the end of March, but you don’t necessarily have to get both. He said the rising proportion of young people among COVID-19 deaths clearly has a lot to do with vaccination.

So it would be a real surprise if the dying people didn’t get younger.

Getting vaccinated doesn’t mean you can’t die from coronavirus

There is overwhelming evidence that vaccines are dramatically effective in preventing serious illness and death, but they are far from perfect.

According to Public Health England, between 1 February and 15 August, of the 1,189 deaths confirmed in Delta cases, about 57% had a second attack at least two weeks before.

Now that the majority of the adult population is fully vaccinated, those who die are more likely to get vaccinated, explains Kit Yates, senior lecturer in mathematical biology at the University of Bath.

Even if everyone is fully vaccinated, some people still die, so that doesn’t mean the vaccine isn’t effective in reducing deaths.

men are more dangerous

Despite relatively similar rates of coronavirus infection, men still die more than women due to a combination of biological and behavioral factors. Of the 571 registered deaths in England and Wales by 13 August, 59% were men.

A higher proportion of men die from coronavirus

Mortality will probably continue to rise

On Tuesday, it reported that 174 people had died in the 28 days after testing positive. Scientists expect schools and colleges to reopen soon and the incidence will surge again, perhaps as mortality rises.

Early UK data suggest that antibody levels decrease weeks and months after the second jab, but it’s unclear how this affects the vaccine’s ability to protect against serious illness and death.

So, previously Professor Sheila Budd of the Medical Research Council Biostatistics Department at the University of Cambridge says we need to be vigilant and careful.

