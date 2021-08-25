UK hospital leaders warn of surge in Covid deaths





Coronavirus pandemic update

Hospital leaders have expressed concern over the burden on the NHS even before young people return to school and college in the fall as hospital deaths from Covid-19 hit a peak in five months in the UK and hospitalizations continue to rise.

According to data from the National Statistical Office, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the UK increased by almost 10% between early and mid-August. The death toll from COVID-19 in hospitals in England and Wales stood at 468, the worst since late March.

According to data through August 20, the number of people hospitalized in the last 7 days has increased by 9.1%.

With students already back in the classroom, Scotland can get a glimpse of potential developments in England and other parts of the UK. Minister Nicola Sturgeon said at a Covid briefing that new coronavirus cases more than doubled in the past week since schools and professional football resumed, bringing the total daily number to 4,323 on Tuesday.

“We cannot completely rule out that some restrictions should be re-applied once we start to see evidence that surges continue or accelerate and consequently a significant increase in serious disease,” Sturgeon said.

Saffron Corery, vice president of NHS Providers, said it was important to recognize that the success of vaccination campaigns has resulted in more steady and less hasty increases in infections and hospitalizations. “There are fewer people getting sick, which is a really positive thing,” she said.

But recent evidence that both infections and hospitalizations are on the rise poses a threat to attempts to treat people whose treatment has been delayed at the peak of the epidemic, Cordery said.

“More than 30,000 new cases are reported every day, and the number of hospitalizations is increasing,” she said. The number of ventilators needed is also increasing, so the NHS is “currently running twice as fast to reduce waiting lists and process the backlog of care,” she added.

Doubly worrisome was last year’s evidence of an increase in infections when schools and colleges reopened. Younger people are much less likely to get a double immunization and can act as a contagious vector for spreading disease in the community, she said.

“We have to prepare for what lies ahead,” Cordery warned, warning that the NHS will soon face a surge in respiratory disease and all other increased demands in the winter, such as increased injuries. “There are a lot of problems we have to solve here,” she added.

A senior clinical adviser to the NHS Federation representing healthcare organizations across the country, Dr. Graham Jackson said hospital admissions are increasing, but patients are generally not as severe as in the early days of the pandemic. “Sharpness. . . “It’s not as intense as it used to be,” he said.

suggestion

In general, patients were suffering from mild illness, and those requiring ventilators did not have to wait as long as those who became ill in the early stages of the crisis.

However, Jackson warned that there is still a lot of uncertainty about the future course of the disease, especially with regards to the burden the long-term Covid will continue to impose on the NHS.

Danny Bryden, associate dean of the Department of Intensive Care Medicine, said ICU admissions have been largely “stable” since the final government restrictions were lifted in the UK on 19 July and she hoped the impact of the vaccine program would continue. To reduce the pressure over the next few weeks. But as cases increase in the community, ICU admissions will inevitably increase, she said.

