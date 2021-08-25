From milkshakes to meat: British businesses are battling tribes.





UK Retail Updates

Supermarkets are reducing the frequency of their store deliveries, giving priority to the most lucrative and easiest-to-transport products, and are addressing the alarming shortage problem for many UK businesses.

So far, retailers have been able to manage supply issues, according to the division’s executives.

Some products may not be available in some stores on some days, but businesses have avoided the impression of an outright shortage that could trigger panic buying.

However, constraints are beginning to affect a wide range of UK industries including restaurants, pubs, wholesalers, and medical and construction groups.

McDonald’s milkshakes became the latest casualty on Tuesday as the fast-food chain was forcibly removed from the menu of 1,250 UK stores and served bottled drinks due to supply chain disruptions.

Nando closed 45 stores last week due to a chicken shortage, pub group Greene King struggled with some beverage supply issues in Scotland and City Pub Group ran out of Prosecco. Novikov, an upscale Asian and Italian restaurant in London, said it was struggling to procure its wagyu beef.

“It’s definitely a lot more difficult,” said Caroline Taylor, Novikov’s general manager. “We need to be more organized with our suppliers to make sure we have supplies.”

Nando closes 45 stores last week due to chicken shortage © PA

As one seasoned retail executive said: It takes up a lot of space and the margins are very low.”

Another former executive in the field added: “We try to eliminate complexity. It’s mainly about reducing product lines that sell slow. And you can stop promotions that spike demand. But these are all very unfriendly to customers.”

Big food companies like chicken producer 2 Sisters Food Group and dairy company Arla said a shortage of transport drivers and manufacturing workers from the EU before Brexit had hit supplies .

Milk & More, the UK’s largest home milk delivery service and a division of the German dairy group Müller, said it was “actively recruiting drivers to alleviate the challenges of the future”, while Nando’s said that Nando’s would open the restaurant’s “majority”. It reopened, but about 20 employees a day were still helping the supplier.

Demand for the product exacerbated the problem as coronavirus restrictions eased and businesses resumed.

Inventory levels associated with projected sales in the UK retail sector fell to a -21% shortfall this month, the lowest since records began in 1983.

As a seasoned retail executive said, “The dangerous thing is that the wrong stuff gets the supply.” “Distributor drivers usually have a slack during peak season or holidays, and now a lot of people are focusing on supplying Amazon on Black Friday, and they’ll go to the supermarket for Christmas.”

Dairy company Arla says a shortage of transport drivers and manufacturing staff has hit supplies. © Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty

The shortage of materials and labor is spreading to healthcare and construction industries.

In particular, the lack of building materials can lead to long-term problems. Shane Vinay, director of London-based roofer SV Roofing, said lead times for items like plywood and lead tiles have been extended from days to more than three months, and prices for products like wooden battens have tripled.

“God knows this is the most expensive time to do a remodel,” he said.

According to Clive Watson, chairman of City Pub Group, this shortage has made it impossible for businesses such as pubs that have closed during the pandemic to renovate or open new sites.

“People are paying attention because chicken and milk are a hot topic. The biggest concerns are staff and construction bottlenecks,” Watson said. “I have already put on hold plans to open a new pub. we can’t open a new bar [in Swansea] By the end of September, that is, we will miss the season completely.”

