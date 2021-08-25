How do new immigrants build credit in the United States?





When new immigrants arrive in the United States, they may struggle to get a mortgage, credit card, or even rent an apartment. The credit rating they had in their home country will generally not follow them to the United States, as different countries use different methods to determine an individual’s creditworthiness.

Without a credit score in the United States, new immigrants generally find it difficult to access the financial products available to those with a long credit history or who were authorized users on a friend’s or family member’s credit card. Member of the family.

Since a good credit score can give you access to better mortgage interest rates or better terms on your credit card, it is essential to start building your credit rating in the United States. as soon as possible.

Going forward, Select is exploring some of the ways new immigrants to the United States can get a credit card or start building their credit score when they have no credit history.

Cards you can get with a social security number

Getting a credit card, paying your bills on time and in full, and keeping your credit usage low are essential ways to start building your credit history for starters. However, new immigrants often find it difficult to take the first step: registering for their first credit card.

Depending on the type of new immigrant identification, there are a few types of credit cards available to them. Most cards require you to have a Social Security number (and some require you to be a U.S. citizen), so your options will be more limited if you don’t have one.

If you have an SSN, you may be eligible for a secured credit card. A secured credit card requires cardholders to deposit a deposit, which serves as collateral in the event of default, equal to the credit limit.

The Citi Secured Mastercard is an option available to immigrants who have an SSN. This card makes it to Select’s Best Secure Credit Cards list because it allows you to accept a higher credit limit than your deposit, which can help you build your credit score. With the Citi Secured Mastercard, you can make a deposit of $ 49 and get a line of credit of $ 200. You can also set your payment date so that you can choose the time of the month that suits you best to pay your bill. One downside to this card is the lack of welcome bonuses or rewards, but it’s not a bad choice if you aren’t eligible for other secure cards.

Citi Secured MastercardRewards

This card does not offer cash back, points or miles

Welcome BonusAnnual FeeIntro APR

N / A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR

22.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fees

$ 5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Overseas transaction fees Credit required Benefits No annual fees Refundable deposit of $ 200 Ability to change your payment due date Tips No rewards program 3% overseas transaction fee And if you don’t have a social security number ?

If you don’t have an SSN, you can use an Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) to qualify for certain credit cards. An ITIN is a form of identification issued by the IRS to foreign nationals for tax purposes. Petal has two cards that are available to immigrants who do not have an SSN: the Petal 1 Visa “No Annual Fee” credit card and the Petal 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa credit card.

Both cards take into account factors other than your credit score in deciding whether an applicant is eligible. When you apply, the issuer reviews your “Cash Score” by analyzing your banking history, income records, and on-time bill payments. If you subscribe to a Petal 2 card, the issuer will take your credit score into account if you have one. The Petal 1 card does not have a cash back program, but the Petal 2 card offers cardholders 1% cash back on all purchases and then 1.5% after 12 one-time monthly payments.

The Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students is a good choice if you are an international student without SSN, you must be enrolled in university, have a bank account in the United States, and be over 18 years of age. The Deserve card does not work either. have overseas transaction fees, making it a solid option for international students planning to spend time overseas.

Earn EDU Mastercard for Students

1% cash back on all purchases

Welcome bonus Annual fee Regular APR intro Balance transfer fee

N / A, balance transfers are not available

Foreign transaction fees Credit required

Another option is the Capital One Secured Mastercard. Much like the Citi Secured Mastercard, Capital One Secured Mastercard, eligible applicants can deposit a deposit below their credit limit. You will also not earn any welcome bonus or rewards with this card. Cardholders can switch to an unsecured card, but there is no time limit for how long it can take.

Capital One Secure Mastercard

The information on the Capital One Secured Mastercard was independently collected by CNBC and was not reviewed or provided by the card issuer prior to publication.

Awards

This card does not offer cash back, points or miles

Welcome BonusAnnual FeeIntro APR

N / A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR

26.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fees Overseas transaction fees Credit required What if you have a good credit history in your home country?

New immigrants from Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, Nigeria, South Korea and the UK might consider the Nova Credit program, which can reflect the credit rating immigrants had. in their home country into an American credit rating through its credit program. Passport service.

Misha Esipov, CEO of Nova Credit, first founded the company with two other graduate students at Stanford in 2015 when he saw international students struggle to get a student loan or take out a credit card.

“Immigration is an incredibly vulnerable period of transition, you have to learn a new language, retrain yourself professionally, adapt to a new culture, all in an environment where you don’t have the same social safety net as in your country of origin, ”says Esipov. . “And it is precisely during this period of transition that the banking sector is inaccessible to the millions of newcomers who arrive in the United States each year.”

Nova Credit is free to users and works in partnership with banks, telecommunications companies, and property managers who use technology to determine an individual’s creditworthiness. One of Nova Credit’s main partners is American Express.

Through Nova Credit’s partnership with American Express, immigrants from the UK, India, Mexico, Canada and Australia who do not have an SSN or ITIN can qualify for a new credit card. credit with Amex, which uses the Credit Passport service to determine eligibility.

If you are already a member of the Amex card from UK, Canada, France or Australia, you can apply for another card through the Global Card Relationship. The global card relationship allows you to keep your home country Amex card account and Membership Rewards points you’ve already earned, according to Ashley Tufts, vice president of corporate affairs and communications at Amex.

What if you don’t want to open your own credit card?

Finally, new immigrants can choose to become an authorized user on someone else’s credit card. An authorized user is someone who can make purchases on a primary cardholder’s account, but who is not required to pay the balance.

An authorized user benefits if the primary cardholder has a good credit rating and continues to make payments on time and in full since their history is reflected on the authorized user’s credit report. Also, if you don’t have a credit history in the United States, being an authorized user could have a big impact on your credit score as it serves as the basis of your credit history.

“With the authorized user policy, there really is no downside to the person added as an authorized user. She’s not responsible for the debt, and if the primary cardholder abuses the account, they can just have their name removed from the card, ”says John Ulzheimer, a credit expert formerly with FICO and Equifax. “The advantages are that [new immigrants] may be able to get a credit card in good standing with a high credit limit and a low balance on their credit reports. “

If you decide to become an authorized user on someone’s credit card, make sure you have a repayment plan with the primary cardholder. The primary cardholder can also choose not to give you your own card, but your credit history will always benefit.

At the end of the line

When it comes to reviving your credit history in the United States, there are a number of ways you can do it. Depending on the type of identification you have, an SSN or an ITIN, you will have access to different credit cards.

If you have an SSN, getting a secure card is a smart first step that will allow you to switch to an unsecured card in the future. If you don’t have an SSN, signing up for a credit card that doesn’t require an SSN or becoming an authorized user on someone else’s credit card are two good choices for establishing your credit history.

