Fauci says he hopes US will have “good control” by spring 2022





Dr.Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, makes opening statement at a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing to discuss federal response ongoing to COVID-19, at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, May 11, 2021.

Greg Nash | Swimming pool | Reuters

White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said Monday evening that he hopes the United States will have some control over Covid-19 by spring.

“If we can get through this winter and get the majority, the overwhelming majority of people who haven’t been vaccinated, hopefully we can start to have good control in the spring of 2022,” Fauci said in a statement. interview on CNN “Anderson Cooper 360.”

Many scientists are now predicting that Covid will continue to circulate around the world for the foreseeable future, forcing countries to reinstate public health measures on an ad hoc basis.

U.S. health officials say vaccinations are the country’s best hope for drastically reducing the number of new cases and ending the pandemic. As of Monday, more than 171 million Americans, or 51.5% of the total United States population, are fully immunized, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“As we move into spring, we might start to get back to a certain degree of normalcy, which is getting back to the things that we were hoping we could do, the restaurants, the theaters, that sort of thing,” Fauci told CNN.

With that prediction comes a big caveat, he said, noting that U.S. officials originally believed Covid would be fairly well contained by July 4 before the delta variant emerged and derail those projections.

“If we continue to linger without vaccinating people who should be vaccinated, this thing could persist, leading to the development of another variant that could complicate matters,” he said.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine, the first in the United States to earn the coveted designation.

U.S. officials and health experts hope the full approval will persuade some unvaccinated Americans that the injections are safe. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that 3 in 10 unvaccinated adults said they would be more likely to get the vaccine if any of the vaccines were fully approved.

In a separate interview Tuesday on NBC “TODAY,” Fauci said there would also be a lot more “enthusiasm” for making the vaccine mandatory, causing the vaccination rate to increase.

Shortly after FDA approval, New York City officials said they would require all 148,000 teachers and staff in public schools to be vaccinated against Covid this fall. They previously said employees could avoid vaccines if they undergo regular weekly Covid tests.

The Pentagon has said it will require the military to receive the Pfizer vaccine now that it has received full approval.

Subject to full approval, drugmakers can now advertise the vaccine on TV and other media platforms, which may also encourage more vaccinations, Fauci said.

“There will be a lot more advertising, which you weren’t allowed to do unless you got full approval,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/24/covid-fauci-says-he-hopes-us-will-have-some-good-control-by-spring-2022.html

