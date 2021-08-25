Making the UK boardroom a true representative





Women’s Business Update

It was premature to celebrate the moderate success of a UK company in increasing gender diversity on its board of directors. Members of the FTSE 350 Index, which include smaller, nationally-focused mid-cap stocks along with the larger, internationally-oriented FTSE 100’s members, may have exceeded the target that 30% of board appointments are women. But data on the gender pay gap for board members released by the Financial Times on Monday shows that significant progress is still needed.

The 40% pay gap for FTSE 100 corporate boards in the figures is itself cause for concern. The data shows that the income gap between men and women is widest at the top. The difference in median salaries is about 15.5% for the economy as a whole. This provides statistical evidence for the effectiveness of the “glass ceiling” in preventing women from getting promoted.

However, the causes of this discrepancy reflect a serious problem with increasing gender equality in the UK Board of Directors. Most of the gap is because women on board are much more likely to be low-paid non-executive officers than high-paid executives. About 90% of female boards of directors are non-executive directors. However, even within groups, there are significant salary differences. The average salary for executives was £2.5 million for men and £1.5 million for women. Among non-executive officers, men earned £174,400 and women £104,800.

One hurdle is the slow promotion of women who are still less likely to occupy the most senior positions on the board, such as higher-paid chairpersons. For non-executive directors with fixed salaries, the gap arises in part because men are more likely to serve on internal committees, which comes with additional salaries, and as a result, they are more likely to occupy leadership positions on internal committees.

So the board’s problems are similar to the stumbling blocks women face in the rest of the UK. Although the gender pay gap is smaller for low-wage workers and younger women than their male counterparts, the gap widens because women miss out on their best opportunities to reach the peak.

The UK’s voluntary approach to increasing the number of women’s boards (a five-year corporate-led Hampton-Alexander review completed this year after reaching the 30% target) has had some success suggests no quotas are needed. However, recent pay gap figures show that reaching numerical targets is not enough. An approach beyond women’s appointments is needed as the government plans a follow-up review calling for businesses to meet their 40% target.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s proposal that publicly traded companies should “compliance or explain” why they missed the board’s gender and racial diversity targets could also escalate to pay gaps. Boards should go beyond the traditional list of retired full-time officers to reach candidates outside the UK to ensure a more diverse talent pool.

They should also pressure companies to invest in a broader candidate pipeline and ensure that women’s careers don’t get stuck on the corporate ladder. For UK boards to truly represent the society they belong to, it must go beyond having women attend meetings when important decisions are made. Instead, there should be more women among the people who actually make it.

