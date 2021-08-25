TikTok Expands Shopify Partnership, Pilot TikTok Shopping to US, UK & Canada – TechCrunch





TikTok is entering e-commerce. The company this morning announced an expanded partnership with the e-commerce platform Shopify, as well as a pilot test of TikTok Shopping with select Shopify merchants in the US, UK and Canada in the coming weeks. .

The social video platform first announced its intention to partner with Shopify last October, with the introduction of new tools that allow Shopify merchants to create, run and optimize their TikTok marketing campaigns directly from the Shopify dashboard, as well as new integrations in TikTok For Commercial Ad Manager.

The expanded agreement detailed today goes even further. Soon, Shopify merchants with a TikTok For Business account will be able to add a new “Shopping” tab to their TikTok profiles and sync their product catalogs to create mini-storefronts on their profile.

Kylie Jenner is among the early adopters of the new service and will use the feature with her Kylie Cosmetics brand, which will be available to purchase direct from TikTok. The pilot is also underway with other Shopify merchants in the US and UK, and will roll out to merchants in Canada in the coming weeks. Merchants can apply to join the pilot through Shopify’s own TikTok channel, the company notes.

Another aspect of the new partnership is to provide Shopify merchants with product links that can be used to tag products in their TikTok videos. This way, TikTok users will be able to click on the tagged product to be taken to the merchant’s storefront for payment.

“Creators are paving the way for a new kind of entrepreneurship where content, community and commerce are essential,” said Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify, in a statement. “By enabling new in-app shopping experiences and product discovery on TikTok for the first time, Shopify is fueling the creator economy on one of the world’s fastest growing social and entertainment platforms. . We’re excited to help this next generation of entrepreneurs connect with their audiences in more ways and with TikTok as a visionary partner, ”he added.

Shopify also said there is a growing demand among merchants to work with TikTok, noting that installs on Shopify’s social commerce channels increased 76% from February 2020 to February 2021.

TikTok has been steadily expanding its ecommerce functionality over the years, with testing that included the 2019 launch of the Hashtag Challenge Plus, which added a purchasable component to a hashtag, prompting viewers to purchase a website at from TikTok. Last year, brands like Levis used TikToks Shop Now buttons that allowed consumers to make purchases through links posted on TikTok. And, in addition to the initial Shopify partnership unveiling last fall, Walmart has started using TikTok for live shopping events.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg announced that TikTok is preparing for a larger e-commerce expansion in the United States in 2021, which included the ability for users to share product links, a commission program, and live purchases, all with the aim of challenging Facebook. He later noted that in-app shopping tests had started with some brands in Europe.

TikTok’s broader goal with shoppable content might ultimately be to challenge Facebook and Instagram, which have also invested in online shopping in recent years with things like Facebook and Instagram Shops, a dedicated Shop tab on Instagram, shopping. in Reels and more.

However, in TikTok Shopping payment is done through Shopify – clicking on the product storefront or link in TikTok takes the user to the merchant’s website to complete the purchase and complete the transaction. Shopify then feeds the transaction and payment. On Instagram Shop, on the other hand, payment is made natively in the app and transactions are processed through Facebook Pay, which may seem more transparent to the end user.

TikTok tells us that it plans to pilot these new shopping solutions among hundreds of Shopify merchants, ahead of a more public launch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/24/tiktok-expands-shopify-partnership-pilots-tiktok-shopping-in-us-uk-and-canada/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos