U.S. cities where managers are most likely to embrace hybrid work





If you want to work from home or negotiate a hybrid work schedule with your boss, you may want to check the office zip code first.

Managers in some U.S. cities are more likely to promote work flexibility for their employees than others, according to a new survey from recruiting agency Robert Half.

Nearly 3,000 senior executives from various industries, including finance, technology, marketing and human resources, responded to the hybrid work and return to office survey questions.

Boston ranked as the first city to embrace flexible working, with 45% of managers saying they would continue to allow their employees to work remotely part-time or full-time even after threats from the pandemic subsided. Covid-19, followed by San Francisco (38%) and Philadelphia (37%).

These cities are at the top of the list because they were the first to embrace hybrid work, Paul McDonald, senior executive director of Robert Half, told CNBC Make It. “They are all very progressive and forward thinking,” says McDonald. “They understood that a hybrid environment can be a great tactic for attracting, recruiting and retaining talent in a small, candidate-driven market, some of these cities, like San Francisco, have been pioneers for this type of work. even before the Covid-19 pandemic. “

Commutes to work in Boston, San Francisco and Philadelphia also tend to be longer than in other places, notes McDonald, so managers may feel a greater sense of urgency to allow hybrid work or risk it. to lose talent.

Managers in other cities, however, are much less likely to allow their employees to work hybrid work schedules, according to the survey. Only 13% of Austin managers said they favor a combination of in-person and remote work, the lowest of the 28 cities surveyed. Miami, Denver and Charlotte followed closely behind, with 16% of managers in each city saying they would not allow employees to be removed part-time or full once pandemic Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

Austin’s results are startling at first, as Mayor Steve Adler has been a strong supporter of hybrid work throughout the pandemic. The progressive city has also consistently ranked among the best cities for remote working in various reports, given its low cost of living and growing tech scene.

Instead of embracing a hybrid work schedule, many Austin businesses have decided to either move away entirely or return to the office full-time, says Thomas Vick, regional manager at Robert Half who oversees the market. Austin.

“Austin was becoming a technological breakthrough before the pandemic, so many companies were already ahead of the curve and realized that working entirely remotely worked best for them and their employees,” says Vick. “A lot of them see no reason to change that or move to a hybrid schedule.”

Other Austin companies have been pushing for a full-time return to power, he adds, after building massive and expensive branches downtown. In fact, recent data from security firm Kastle Systems shows Austin has one of the highest office occupancy rates.

“We’ve had a huge construction boom over the past five years,” says Vick. “So companies have these extravagant new desks that managers want to use, and you don’t see a lot of backsliding from employees either, because they have access to all of these amenities, full kitchens, bookcases, pool tables, etc. “

Yet as Covid-19 cases continue to rise and companies push back plans to return to the office, many workers are unwilling to compromise job flexibility. According to a recent Morning Consult poll, 1 in 3 Americans would not want to work for an employer that requires them to work on site full time. Additionally, 87% of those surveyed said they wanted the option to continue working remotely in some form or another.

Employers who do not want to accept this will be faced with many empty office chairs, warns McDonald. “Workers tell us they want choices,” he says. “There are so many jobs open right now that if you don’t listen to them they will find it elsewhere.”

