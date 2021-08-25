Boots UK works with Deliveroo to deliver over 400 health and beauty products on demand.





The partnership announced today will see 14 Walgreens Boots UK stores working with Deliveroo to deliver products to consumers from home, including multiple stores across London. Boots UK said the partnership initially operated as a pilot plan, but will expand to more stores if the pilot stores are successful.

On-demand delivery of over 400 health and beauty products

Starting today, the Deliveroo platform will deliver over 400 Boots health and beauty products by courier, including makeup, skin care, baby care and toiletries from various brands such as No7, Soltan, CeraVe and The Inkey List. Food and beverage items and medicines for minor illness.

Boots UK already offered next-day click-and-collect service and courier service for online orders, but the deal with Deliveroo marked the first on-demand delivery partnership aimed at providing customers with faster delivery. 20 minutes in some cases.

Paula Bobbett, Director of boots.com at Boots UK, said this is an exciting partnership for retailers and has important implications for consumers.

Our online business continues to grow and this partnership will give our customers a new way to quickly and easily access our products, Bobbett said.

From March 1, 2020 to March 1, 2021, Boots’ online sales increased 85% year-over-year.

More choices and choices in Deliveroo

Deliveroo’s Chief Business Officer for UK and Ireland, Carlo Mocci, said the company is delighted to be partnering with Boots UK.

Boots is the UK’s leading health and beauty retailer and the premier consumer choice for high-quality and popular products. Mocci said this partnership will mean more choices and choices for consumers() and will create more jobs for riders across the UK.

Deliveroo has already worked with several health and beauty retailers and brands across the UK including Holland & Barrett, Lloyds Pharmacy and Benefit Cosmetics. However, the platform was mainly dedicated to restaurants and groceries.

Globally, Deliveroo has worked with 115,000 restaurants and grocery stores in 12 markets, has more than 100,000 riders and more than 2,000 employees. In the first half of 2021 (H1), Deliveroo sales were slightly over 1 billion (922.5 million), up 75% to 388 million (263.9 million), an increase of 82% compared to the previous year. However, adjusted EBITDA decreased by 31.5 million (27 million) as higher gross profit was largely offset by increased investment to support future growth.

