US Kidney Transplant Outcomes Improve





By Robert PreidtHealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Aug 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) – Here’s some encouraging news for those who have had kidney transplants: Long-term survival rates have improved over the past three decades, according to a journal.

“There has been a gratifying improvement in kidney transplant survival, both for the patients and for the kidney transplant itself, from 1996 to the present era,” said the author of the review, Dr. Sundaram Hariharan, senior transplant nephrologist at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

The five-year survival rate of recipients who received kidneys from deceased donors increased from about 66% in 19961999 to just over 78% in 2012-2015. Survival increased from 79.5% to about 88% in recipients who received kidneys from living donors.

“These improvements have occurred despite an unfavorable increase in obesity, diabetes and other conditions among patients and donors,” Hariharan said in an academic press release. “We have learned a lot through research and taking care of kidney transplant patients.”

Hariharan explained that improvements in tissue matching, organ delivery systems, surgical techniques, immunosuppressive drugs, and post-transplant medical care have contributed to better survival rates.

Longer survival times not only benefit kidney transplant patients and lower healthcare costs, but also mean more kidneys are available for the nearly 90,000 Americans waiting for a kidney transplant, the researchers noted.

The results were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Despite advances in the long-term survival of kidney transplant patients in the United States, the rates are lower than in other developed countries. This is likely because immunosuppressive drugs are covered by Medicare for only three years after a transplant, according to the study’s authors.

These drugs must be taken by transplant recipients for the rest of their lives to help prevent their bodies from rejecting the new organ. A new law passed last year will eventually provide American transplant recipients with lifetime coverage for these essential drugs.

“The passage of this law is a great victory for kidney transplant patients, and we anticipate further improvements in the long-term survival of kidney transplants over the next decade,” Hariharan said.

The authors also pointed out that COVID-19 is a serious threat to kidney transplant recipients, who have high death rates from the disease. COVID-19 vaccines may help reduce the rate and severity of infections, but they are less effective in transplant patients than in the general population. A third booster dose of the vaccine may be of benefit to these people.

“It is also very important that kidney transplant patients follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing and masking,” Hariharan added.

More information

The National Kidney Foundation has more information on kidney transplantation.

SOURCE: University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, press release, August 18, 2021

