UK vaccine advisor calls for targeted booster program





A UK government adviser will be recommending a third dose from September for people with weakened immune systems as part of a “target” booster scheme.

According to those close to the decision-making process, the program will later expand to over 70 years of age.

An official from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, which advises the UK government on its Covid vaccine strategy, told the Financial Times: [and] A minority” will receive booster doses in September.

They added, “probably will be targeted booster programs that include specific vulnerable groups.” “If it happens in September, it won’t be like that at all.”

According to official estimates, there are more than 500,000 severely immunosuppressed patients in the UK. This group includes cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, patients on dialysis, and certain transplant patients.

Other parts of the plan may give a third dose of the third dose to people over 70 years of age, specific months after the second dose, similar to the recommendations of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If the UK opted for an 8-month interval between the second and third doses, as the CDC did, most people over 70 would have to wait until December to get their third dose.

The UK appears to be more hesitant than other countries to launch booster campaigns, despite the early launch of the initial vaccine.

An additional booster program is already underway in Israel for all over 50 and vulnerable populations over concerns about weakened immunity, while France announced on Tuesday plans for a third dose for people over 65 and other vulnerable populations starting in October.

The UK is currently awaiting final confirmation from JCVI before releasing full details of its booster program. In June, the Commission issued interim advice setting out a blueprint for the first phase of a booster program focused on healthcare workers, over 70, and people with weakened immune systems.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said he is confident that a booster program will be launched in the UK next month. © Dominic Lipinski/PA

Health Minister Sajid Javid last week admitted that he had “confidence” that the vaccine booster program would start next month, but the specific timing and scope had yet to be determined.

“We’re going to have a booster plan, which will start in September,” he said. “I can’t say exactly when, as people expect, we need final advice from our expert group, JCVI, our independent scientific and medical advisor, before we start.”

Government officials say Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to provide people with maximum protection against the virus, following JCVI’s advice. They are also convinced that supply is not an issue. “Our views on this haven’t changed much,” said an official. “We have a dose that can do that. We want to be ready to leave once we receive our final advice.

The UK expects a new batch of Pfizer’s 60 million doses to arrive in September, and the government on Monday announced it has agreed to purchase an additional 35 million doses from BioNTech/Pfizer, expected to be delivered next year.

JCVI is also discussing halving the dose of the booster dose to conserve the vaccine supply, donating more to developing countries and limiting the likelihood of rare side effects. On Monday, World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that vaccine nationalism raises the risk of the emergence of new variants and urged wealthy countries to “share what they can use for boosters with other countries” urged.

Professor Adam Finn: ‘The third dose is not a booster but an additional attempt to strengthen the immune system as many immunosuppressors may not have a protective response in the first place’ © ITV/Shutterstock

Adam Finn, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Bristol and a member of JCVI, said Booster’s top priority group is those who have experienced “primary vaccine failure.”

“Older people may have a protective response, but they may experience secondary vaccine failure, where the response disappears and becomes vulnerable again,” Finn explains.

“However, many immunosuppressors may not have had a protective response in the first place, so the third dose is not a booster, but an additional attempt to strengthen the immune system.”

Interim results from an Octave study of approximately 600 immunosuppressed patients in the UK published Tuesday found that 40% of them had a low immune response 4 weeks after the second dose and 11% had no antibody production at all.

Prof. Iain McInnes, lead author of the study, said the findings of the study shared with JCVI suggested that additional doses for immunosuppressed patients with poor or non-existent antibody responses to vaccination would “be a very reasonable next step” . .

Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, echoed that sentiment. He said: . . Targeted immune monitoring-based approach. A vaccine would be a much better way.” He added that while there was “political pressure to release booster jabs to as many people as possible,” it was important for science to lead.

“For most of us who have responded perfectly well to the first two doses, the third dose may not have any benefit,” he said. “But we don’t know that yet.”

Professor Ravi Gupta: ‘You have to get on board quickly to support the elderly.’ © Francesco Guidicini/Camera Press

However, Professor Ravi Gupta, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), has urged the government to act “quickly” because the Delta strain “raised the bar for the level of antibodies we need”. protect”.

“A bigger breakthrough infection is happening. . . And there have been quite a few deaths in older people who were double-vaccinated. Partly because it didn’t get a strong enough response at first, and then it’s gone downhill,” said Gupta.

“To support the elderly, you have to get on fast,” he added.

According to the latest government data, 77.2% of the UK population aged 16 and over are now fully vaccinated. However, the level of infection is still high. On Tuesday, 30,838 new cases were recorded across the UK, 174 additional deaths were reported, and the rate of cases per 100,000 is now 334.4.

“We are preparing a booster program to help those most vulnerable to COVID-19 get extended protection ahead of winter,” the Department of Health and Social Care said.

“All booster programs will be based on the final advice of the independent JCVI.”

